Purdue Fort Wayne softball coach Amber Bowman announced Friday that Courtney Holm will move to a full-time role with the team for 2024, while Tracy Coffman has joined the staff and Brian Tackett will remain on as a volunteer coach.
Holm, who played for the Mastodons in 2017 and 2018, has coached with Bowman for four years, first at Davenport and the last two at PFW, where she has served as first base coach.
Coffman has spent nine years as the head coach at Northwestern Ohio, an NAIA program, finishing at .500 or better seven times. She will lead the PFW pitching staff.
PFW softball will begin the 2024 season in February.