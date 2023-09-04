The PFW women's golf team is in 10th place with a score of 624, 53 shots behind leader Abilene Christian, after two rounds at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational in Kewadin, Michigan, on Sunday. Senior Anna Olafsdottir is one shot back from the top 10 after shooting 74-75-149. Freshman Olivia Jang shot 81-76-157 in her collegiate debut, and Lillie Cone, a 2023 DeKalb graduate, and Arny Dagsdottir are both sitting at 161, tied for 53rd, although Dagsdottir is competing as an individual.
Freshman Hunar Mittal shot 85-81-166 in her first two rounds for PFW.
The final round begins Monday morning.