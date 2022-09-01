WEST LAFAYETTE – It has been 18 years since Purdue last beat Penn State. Back then, Kyle Orton was under center for the Boilermakers (he threw for 275 yards in the 20-13 victory), Joe Tiller was on the sideline and the Nittany Lions were the most recent addition the Big Ten had made to its membership.
It has been about that long since expectations for the Boilers entering a season were as high as they are this year. After a 9-4 campaign in 2021, the team's first nine-win season since 2003, Purdue loses its best player on offense (David Bell) and defense (George Karlaftis), but brings back Second-Team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell, an experienced and solid offensive line, a world of depth at wide receiver and defensive line, a trio of excellent cornerbacks and a do-everything safety in Jalen Graham.
Will that be enough to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Nittany Lions? We'll find out tonight, when the teams clash in a nationally-televised season-opener at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will not be decisive in Purdue's quest for its first Big Ten West championship and it certainly won't catapult the Boilers to the No. 5 ranking in the AP Poll as their last victory over PSU did, but it is a chance for the Old Gold and Black to make a statement on a big stage against a blue blood program.
Penn State certainly has the pedigree to make a Purdue victory tonight feel meaningful and it has the skill to match: the Nittany Lions rank No. 15 on 247 Sports' list of the most talented teams in the country based on recruiting rankings. But PSU went a disappointing 7-6 last season and is just 11-11 over the last two campaigns. Now entering its ninth season under coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions are trying to prove they are still a contender in the Big Ten East, capable of playing with Ohio State and certainly on the same level as Michigan and Michigan State. While Purdue feels somewhat disrespected as a home underdog, there will be plenty of hunger on the visitor sideline tonight, as well.
Purdue has arguably the best possible conditions in which to pull an upset. Last season's success has bred the aforementioned expectations, which have generated plenty of interest in this game from the Boilermaker fanbase. A full house is expected at Ross-Ade tonight and the Boilers have used the opportunity to schedule a "blackout" (all of the fans are encouraged to wear black). The last such game came in 2018, when a sea of black watched Rondale Moore and the Boilermakers utterly dominate undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State on the way to a 49-20 victory and a raucous celebration with those fans on the field. That's still the best moment of the Jeff Brohm Era – the thrilling Music City Bowl win over Tennessee last season is a somewhat distant second – and the Boilers are hoping to make a similar memory tonight.
Of course, one of the few times recently the Boilers had some expectations placed on them, in 2019, the season began with a deflating loss to Nevada and never really improved: Moore got hurt and Purdue stumbled to 4-8 after back-to-back bowl appearances.
Penn State certainly has the ability to pop Purdue's expectations bubble. The Nittany Lions bring back their own veteran quarterback in sixth-year senior Sean Clifford and although they lose first-round NFL Draft pick Jahan Dotson at receiver, they have three excellent pass-catchers for their quarterback in Parker Washington, Keandre Lambert-Smith and Mitchell Tinsley, a Western Kentucky transfer who had 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with the Hilltoppers last season.
On defense, the Nittany Lions fielded the No. 7 scoring unit in the country last season, bring back a pair of preseason All-Americans in the secondary in Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. and have what Brohm called a "force" in defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who is coming off a leg injury that cost him the second half of last season. Penn State was 5-0 when Mustipher played a full game in 2021, lost to Iowa in the game in which he got hurt and then went 2-5 the rest of the way.
The matchups which will be decide this game are Penn State's run game against Purdue's defensive front and Purdue's passing attack against the Nittany Lions' secondary. PSU's offense struggled last season in large part because of its inability to run the ball despite plenty of talent at running back and offensive line. The line never gelled and top running back Noah Cain often had no open plausible holes on his carries. Now, Cain is gone and Keyvone Lee is the presumed starter, though five-star true freshman Nicholas Singleton will get plenty of work, as well. If Penn State has fixed its line problems and can push around the Boiler front, which is experienced and deep but does not have an obvious star, it will be hard to see Purdue stopping the Nittany Lions with all the talent Penn State has in the pass game.
When the Boilers have the ball, it will be contest of strength on strength. Penn State held opponents to just 5.9 yards per pass last season, third-fewest in the country, and picked off 1.1 passes per game, 21st nationally. Longtime Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who had been with Franklin since Vanderbilt, is now the head coach at Virginia Tech and former Miami (Florida) head coach Manny Diaz has taken his place. Diaz likes aggressive defenses and he will likely try to dial up some exotic blitzes to confuse O'Connell into mistakes. The Purdue quarterback, who averaged 432 passing yards in his final five games last season with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions, will have to maintain his poise and make the correct reads.
Purdue has a chance to put itself on the map right away this season and will have to avoid a start like the one it had in 2019 against the Nittany Lions, when the Boilermakers fell behind 21-0 in the first 9:40 on the way to a 35-7 loss. Watch for some offensive creativity from Brohm in the early going to try to get a quick lead and get the crowd fully engaged. Football is back in West Lafayette.