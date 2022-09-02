WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue absorbed two enormous gut punches in its season-opener against Penn State and roared back to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete the upset in a wild game that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 35-31 Nittany Lions victory in front of 57,307 at Ross-Ade Stadium tonight.
The Boilermakers (0-1) have lost 10 straight to the Nittany Lions. Their last victory against them came in 2004.
Penn State's Keyvone Lee broke wide open on a wheel route out of the backfield and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found him with a perfectly-lofted pass for the winning 10-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive that took just 1:25.
Iowa transfer Charlie Jones had 12 catches for 153 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter in his Boilermakers debut. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 30 of 59 for 365 yards and a score.
Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson picked off Clifford and returned the ball 72 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 31-28 with 8:29 left in the game. Moments later, he was caught on camera throwing up on the sideline.
The game's big swing came near the end of the first half. With 35 seconds left in the second quarter and the Boilers trailing 14-10, the hosts had marched 50 yards in a minute into Penn State territory, threatening to take the lead before the break.
From the Penn State 25, Purdue ran a jet sweep to TJ Sheffield, which looked like another in a string of successful plays. But Sheffield had the ball punched out from behind by Penn State's Zakee Wheatley and it bounced directly into the arms of Joey Porter Jr. just inside the sideline.
Penn State got the ball at its own 18 and after a pass interference penalty Clifford rolled right and found tight end Brenton Strange down the sideline near the Purdue 45. Strange was wrapped up there, but shook off two tackles and broke into the clear for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead, silencing the black-clad crowd.
Purdue struck back with a quick touchdown drive to open the second half, going 75 yards in nine plays covering 3:44, punctuated with a two-yard touchdown run on a toss to King Doerue.
Doerue ran 15 times for 57 yards and two scores. He added a 3-yard score, complete with strong stiff-arm, in the second quarter to put Purdue up 10-7.
Later in the third quarter, O'Connell found Mershawn Rice for 26 yards and then hit tight end Payne Durham over the middle for 23 yards on fourth-and-2 to the Penn State 7. Two plays later, he stepped up in the pocket and floated a pass to Jones in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score and a 24-21 Boilermaker lead.
Penn State responded with a 55-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter to re-take the lead, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught the ball seven yards past the line of scrimmage, bounced off a tackler and went untouched the rest of the way, the second time Purdue failing to wrap up had bitten the Boilers.
Clifford, who missed a couple of series in the third quarter with an injury, went 20 of 37 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Purdue went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and Penn State seemed to be on the verge of salting the game away when Jefferson played center field on a badly-overthrown pass over the middle and then zig-zagged through the Penn State offense for the go-ahead score.
The Boilermakers had several chances to notch a clinching score down the stretch, but were unable to do so. A turning point came with 2:41 left, when O'Connell escaped a blitzer in his face, rolled right and threw the ball skyward in the direction of Durham. The tight end corralled it going to the ground for what was first ruled a 19-yard reception, but on replay it was ruled the ball had hit the ground and Purdue had to punt, setting up Penn State's game-winning drive.
Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson had a highlight-reel tackle in the first half, bear-hugging a Penn State running back, stopping his momentum and then slinging him to the ground, punctuating the play by roaring at the sky. He also committed a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up a Penn State touchdown.
Purdue had nine penalties for 93 yards. It outgained the Nittany Lions 426-406.
Penn State gained just 3.1 yards per carry.
Among those in attendance were former Purdue guard and NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey and university president and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.
What's Next?
Purdue will face FCS Indiana State (1-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network. The Sycamores beat North Alabama 17-14 in overtime in the season-opener for both teams tonight.