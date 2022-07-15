Purdue basketball earned a commitment from the 2024 recruiting class with the announcement of 6-foot-4 Brownstown shooting guard Jack Benter, who chose the Boilermakers over offers from Bellarmine, Indiana State and Liberty.
Benter is the first commitment in Purdue's 2024 class. He led Brownstown Central, coached by his father, Dave Benter, to a 22-4 record and a Class 2A sectional championship last season before losing in the regional to Beech Grove.
The junior-to-be averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season while shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range. This summer, he is playing for Grand Park Premier on the AAU circuit, a team coached by Dustin Smith, father of incoming Purdue freshman and reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith.
"(Purdue coach Matt Painter) liked the way that I can space the floor, pass and my IQ," Benter told 247 Sports. "He just liked the way I play."
Seven of Purdue's nine commitments and signings in the 2021-24 classes are Indiana natives, including Fort Wayne products Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian, '21) and Fletcher Loyer (Homestead, '22). Last year, Purdue's Sweet 16 starting lineup featured four Hoosier State products (Eric Hunter Jr., Sasha Stefanovic, Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis).
Painter has long emphasized that Purdue should try to land the best shooter in the Midwest in every class and, failing that, every class should have at least one player who can hit from long range. The Boilermakers might have found that already in the '24 class with Benter, who made 93 3-pointers as a sophomore last season.
During the recruiting process, Painter reportedly likened Benter's game to former Boilermaker Dakota Mathias, who shot close to 42% from 3-point range during his four years in West Lafayette and close to 47% as a senior in 2017-18.
"Dakota Mathias, Sasha Stefanovic, Ryan Cline, the way they come off screens is something I've watched," Benter told the Indy Star.
Purdue was the only high-major program to offer Benter, though he said a handful of others, including Virginia, had been in contact. The Boilermakers' offer came June 27, after Boilermakers assistant Paul Lusk had watched Benter several times at Brownstown and Painter saw him multiple times this summer at AAU and summer camp events.
"I honestly didn't think Purdue would offer this early," Benter told the Star. "I thought it would be a little bit later. I didn't expect it. It came out of the blue. ... I was really excited to get that call and excited to commit there."
In adding Benter, Purdue went into territory that is generally considered a hotbed for IU and got a player who could be one of the most prolific in the state over the next two years. The Boilermakers got in early on Benter and if he blows up with another outstanding high school season, he could end up being an in-state steal for a program that has dominated Indiana recruiting in recent years outside of high-profile Hoosiers commits Romeo Langford and Trayce Jackson-Davis.