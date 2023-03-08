Purdue center Zach Edey was named the National Player of the Year by the Sporting News on Wednesday. The 7-foot-4 Edey becomes the third Boilermaker to win a national player of the year honor, joining John Wooden (1932) and Glenn Robinson (1994). Only Edey and Robinson have been so honored by the Sporting News.
In April, Edey will have a chance to win the national player of the year award which bears Wooden's name. He was already one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot as one of the candidates for the award.
"Took the day to take this in," Edey wrote on Twitter on Tuesday after winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. "Three years ago only 2 schools in this conference thought I was good enough to play at this level. Life changes fast man"
The junior All-American ranks in the top 20 in the country in scoring (21.9 points per game, eighth), rebounding (12.8, second), blocks (2.27, 16th) and field-goal percentage (61.1%, 18th) while leading the nation in double-doubles with 23.
He is one of two Big Ten players in the last 30 years (along with Michigan's Chris Webber in 1992-93) to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season and is on pace to become the first player since Navy's David Robinson in 1985-86 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocked shots.
Edey has led the Boilermakers to a 26-5 record and a Big Ten regular-season championship, their first outright title since 2017. They are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and spent seven weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, the most in one season in program history. Purdue has been in the top 5 of the poll every week since Nov. 28.