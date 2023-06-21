Purdue's Zach Edey is among four nominees for the Best Male College Athlete ESPY Award, joining USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Creighton soccer's Duncan McGuire and Duke lacrosse's Brennan O’Neill.
The 31st annual ESPYs, a sports awards show, will be broadcast on ABC and take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. July 12.
Edey was the consensus national player of the year in college basketball, the first from Purdue since Glenn Robinson in 1994. The 7-foot-4 center ranked in the top 25 in the country in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth in the country), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.1, 18th) and field-goal percentage (60.7%, 21st) and became the first player in NCAA history with 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season.
The Toronto native announced in late May he would return for his senior season with the Boilermakers, pushing the team into the top 10 in nearly every early preseason ranking and into the top 5 in several of them.
Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma, led USC to an 11-3 record in its first season under coach Lincoln Riley and set USC single-season records for total offense (4,919 yards), total touchdowns (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), passing yards (4,537), touchdown passes (42), most rushing and passing plays (613), lowest interception rate (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and passing efficiency rating (168.5).
McGuire set a Creighton single-season record with 23 goals in 24 games, helping the Blue Jays to the semifinals of the NCAA College Cup. He was selected No. 6 overall in the MLS SuperDraft and now plays for Orlando City.
O'Neill was the only Division I lacrosse player to rank in the top 20 nationally in goals, (2.89), assists (2.21) and points (5.11) per game this season. His Blue Devils lost to Notre Dame in the national championship game.