Rapheal Davis’ 2nd Bigger than Basketball fundraiser will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Fort Wayne Country Club, benefitting the Crew Life Foundation, which provides basketball camp scholarships for underprivileged youth.
Davis, a former Purdue player who attended South Side, will have former Purdue players Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer as featured speakers.
Kramer played at Huntington North and for the Mad Ants. Information is at www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-ft-robbie-hummel-chris-kramer-and-rapheal-davis-tickets-320399542657.