Marian University’s Ancilla College announced Friday that Kyle Allison will be the school's new athletic director, effective July 19.
Allison previously spent six years as the Director of Cross Country and Track and Field at Saint Francis and three years as an assistant track and field coach at Manchester.
“Kyle Allison has an excellent track record of success in athletics, and I am confident he will continue to build on the strong foundation established by Shaun McAillister and her team,” Joseph P. Heidt, Chancellor of Marian University’s Ancilla College, was quoted as saying in the release announcing the hire. “With nearly 75 percent of students participating in a sport, we view athletics as a laboratory for training disciplined and skilled leaders who are prepared to serve their communities and beyond.”
“Throughout my career as a collegiate cross country and track and field coach, my goals have always been to help those I work with achieve more than they thought possible. I look forward to serving at Marian University’s Ancilla College to support northern Indiana’s future transformational leaders,” Kyle Allison was quoted as saying in the announcement.