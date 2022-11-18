The Taylor women's cross country team claimed the school's second national title and Huntington freshman Addy Wiley finished second as an individual at the NAIA Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday. Huntington senior Haile Stutzman also placed third in the men's race.
The Taylor women, who concluded an undefeated season, were led by senior Abbey Brennan, who finished the 5K race fourth in 17:28.3. Sisters Noel and Ahna VanderWall finished seventh and 10th, respectively, and all five scorers placed in the top 20. The Trojans beat runner-up Milligan by 127 points, the second-largest margin of victory in championship history.
Wiley finished her first collegiate national championship in 16:58.9, a personal best. She trailed winner Lina May of William Carey by 8 seconds. Grace women placed 10th, Indiana Wesleyan 12th, Huntington 13th under an interim coach and Indiana Tech 18th.
Stutzman ran the men's 8K course in 24:05.0, just over a second behind runner-up Shimales Abebe and 24 seconds behind winner Abraham Chelangam, both of team champion Oklahoma City. Grace's Bryan Hernandez-Rios was fifth in 24:05.6. Indiana Wesleyan finished fourth, Grace was eighth, Huntington 10th and Taylor 16th.