Here is a look at some in-state players who won weekly conference awards for their performances in Week 5 of the college football season.
Ball State's John Paddock and Jaquan Amos
Ball State quarterback John Paddock was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week and Cardinals safety Jaquan Amos was Defensive Player of the Week following the Cardinals' 44-38 double-overtime win over defending conference champion Northern Illinois on Saturday. Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes for 403 yards, eighth-most in program history, and threw three touchdowns. Amos had a season-high 12 tackles. Paddock's 403 yards were the most for a Cardinals quarterback since Drew Plitt had 439 against Fordham in 2019.
Purdue's Cam Allen
Purdue safety Cam Allen was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes in the Boilermakers' 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. Allen has three interceptions this season, leading the Big Ten and ranking fifth in the country. He was named conference Defensive Player of the Week last season after notching two interceptions in a win over then-No. 2 Iowa. Allen is in the top 10 on Purdue's career interceptions list with 10 and can climb into a tie for third in program history with one more.