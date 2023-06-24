Purdue Fort Wayne rising senior Anna Olafsdottir was selected to Iceland's women's national golf team, it was announced Saturday.
Olafsdottir will compete with Iceland at the 2023 European Ladies Team Championship July 11-15 at the Tawast Golf and Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland.
There will be 19 nations competing, including defending-champion England.
The native of Kopavogur, Iceland, is one of the best to ever wear a Mastodons uniform. She owns the second-best scoring average in program history with an 18-hole average of 79.13. Last season, she averaged 77.83 strokes.
In April, Olafsdottir recorded the second-best individual performance at a league championship when she tied for 11th. She led the team to sixth place, which tied the program's best-ever finish.
She was a 2020-21 WGCA All-American Scholar, a four-time Horizon League Academic Honor Roll selection and a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honoree in 2023.
Olafsdottir will return to Fort Wayne for her senior season this fall, which opens Sept. 2 at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational.