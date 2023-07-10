Among those picked on the second day of the MLB Draft were Indiana's Craig Yoho (eighth round, Brewers) and Phillip Glasser (10th round, Nationals) and Ball State's Trennor O'Donnell (eighth round, Red Sox) and Ryan Brown (ninth round, Dodgers).
Yoho, a reliever and Fishers native, went 4-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 37 innings across 18 appearances for the Hoosiers. Glasser, a shortstop hit .357 with a .444 OBP, seven home runs and 48 RBI, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He had a 45-game on-base streak, tied for IU's longest since at least 2005.
O'Donnell and Brown were both part of the Ball State pitching staff which led the Cardinals to its first NCAA Tournament since 2006. O'Donnell, a starter, went 5-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 92 innings. Brown, a reliever, was 4-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 56 whiffs in 28 1/3 innings and had elbow surgery June 30.