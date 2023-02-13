The Indiana men’s basketball team enjoyed one of the biggest rises in the Associated Press’ national poll this week, moving from 18th to 14th after beating Rutgers and Michigan to climb into second place in the Big Ten.
Alabama (22-3) enjoyed the No. 1 spot Monday for the first time since 2002-03. The Crimson Tide supplanted Purdue (23-3), which held the ranking for seven of the previous nine weeks and three in a row, but lost to Northwestern on Sunday for its second defeat in three games. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 3, though they received two votes for No. 1. They have not been outside the top three since the week of Dec. 5.
On the women’s side, Indiana is No. 2, the highest ranking in program history, for the second consecutive week. The Hoosiers (23-1) beat now-No. 7 Iowa (20-5) on Thursday at Assembly Hall to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, but were unable to supplant South Carolina (25-0), which was No. 1 for the 34th consecutive week after beating now-No. 5 LSU (23-1) 88-64 on Sunday.
The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes were joined in the top 10 by Maryland (21-5) at No. 8, while Notre Dame (20-4) stayed put at No. 10 after hard-fought wins over Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
Michigan (20-5), led by DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown and her 17.9 points and 5.9 assists per game, remained at No. 12 and travels to Bloomington on Thursday, looking to extend a four-game winning streak.
Homestead graduate Ayanna Patterson and Connecticut (22-4) fell two spots to No. 6 after a loss to Marquette on Wednesday. Losses to South Carolina and the Golden Eagles in consecutive games gave the Huskies their first losing streak in 30 years.
On the men’s side, the Hoosiers (18-7) are back in the top 15 for the first time since Jan. 2. They have been ranked in 12 polls this season, their most since spending all 20 weeks ranked during the 2012-13 campaign.
In between Alabama (22-3) and Purdue at the top of the poll is No. 2 Houston (23-2), which received 22 of 62 first-place votes and is led by former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson.
The Boilermakers and Hoosiers are the only Big Ten teams in the poll, though Northwestern (18-7) received the 27th-most votes and Illinois was 28th. Rutgers, which fell out of the poll after falling to Indiana and Illinois, and Maryland were also among “others receiving votes.”
2 Hoosiers capture Big Ten honors
Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, making him the first player to win the award four weeks in a row since the conference began giving it out in 1981-82.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball won the award after scoring 20 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing six assists in the win over Rutgers and following that with 28 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan.
He has won the conference’s weekly award seven times in his career, breaking a tie with Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford (six each) for the most by any Hoosier. His four this season are tied for the program single-season mark, also held by DJ White.
“I’m glad he’s on our team,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “He’s done everything you can possibly do playing that position this year for our team. He’s been fantastic. We’re going to keep riding him and see where it leads us.”
In addition, Hoosiers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 14 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds in IU’s pair of wins.
He poured in 21 points in the 62-61 victory over the Wolverines.
The former five-star recruit has been named the league’s top freshman three times, tied for second this year with Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead product, and one behind Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh.