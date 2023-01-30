For the second time in program history, Purdue men's basketball was unanimously voted No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 poll, garnering all 62 first-place votes after beating Michigan and Michigan State last week to extend its winning streak to eight games.
Indiana, which plays host to Purdue on Saturday, returned to the poll at No. 21 after a three-week absence. The Hoosiers (15-6), who ranked as high as No. 10 earlier in the season, have won five in a row, the second-longest active streak in the Big Ten behind the Boilermakers.
On the women's side, Indiana (20-1) jumped back into the top 5 at No. 4 following a 78-65 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in front of a program-record 10,455 fans at Assembly Hall on Thursday and a blowout of Rutgers on Sunday. Notre Dame (17-3) fell two spots to No. 9 after crushing then-No. 24 Florida State 70-47 and falling to No. 20 NC State.
The Purdue men (21-1) are the first unanimous No. 1 this season and achieved the feat after a chaotic week in which more than half of top 25 teams, including No. 2 Alabama, suffered at least one loss.
“We're the No. 1 team in the country because of how unselfish we are as a team,” Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. “We had a lot of people doubting us in the beginning because we may not be the most talented team, but we're close on the court and off the court and it's really translating to how we're winning.”
The Boilermakers, the only high-major team in the country with one loss, are No. 1 for the second consecutive week, sixth week this season and seventh week in team history. The Boilers were also No. 1 the week of Dec. 6, 2021, the only other poll in which they have been a unanimous selection at the top.
The Hoosiers climbed six spots in the voting after receiving the 27th-most points in last week's poll. They narrowly beat Big Ten cellar-dweller Minnesota on the road with coach Mike Woodson absent because of a bout of COVID, but then cruised past Ohio State at Assembly Hall, 86-70 on Saturday. IU's 10 weeks in the poll so far this year is its most since 2015-16 (11), when it won the Big Ten title and reached the Sweet 16.
Indiana and Purdue will meet with both teams ranked for the first time since Feb. 20, 2016, when the 22nd-ranked Hoosiers topped No. 17 Purdue 77-73 at Assembly Hall. The combined rankings of the teams are the lowest in a ranked matchup in the series since No. 12 Purdue beat No. 8 Indiana 83-76 in overtime at Mackey Arena on Jan. 18, 1994.
Slotting in behind Purdue at the top of the poll is No. 2 Tennessee (18-3), No. 3 Houston (20-2), led by former Hoosiers coach Kelvin Sampson, the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (18-3) and No. 5 Arizona (19-3).
There are no Big Ten teams in the poll besides Purdue and Indiana. Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers received votes.
The Indiana women climbed into the top 5 for the first time since Jan. 2, the week following their only loss of the season, an 83-78 defeat to Michigan State. The Hoosiers have won eight in a row since and are all alone in first place in the Big Ten at 10-1 in league play, but have still yet to crack the top 3 this season. This week, they trail No. 1 South Carolina (21-0), a unanimous selection for its 32nd consecutive week atop the poll, No. 2 Stanford (21-2) and No. 3 LSU (20-0).
Notre Dame remained in the top 10 despite having its five-game winning streak snapped. The Irish have returned to their place in the preseason poll, equaling their lowest ranking of the season.
“There’s a lot of parity right now, which is great, great for the game,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “The game is growing, which is what you want. But every night, especially in the ACC, the ACC is the strongest league and, we have just a tough stretch every night.”
Ohio State (19-3), which lost not only to Indiana but also to Iowa and Purdue last week after a 19-0 start, tumbled from second to 10th in this week's poll, one of four Big Ten teams in the top 10, along with IU, No. 6 Iowa (17-4) and No. 8 Maryland (17-4). Indiana has already beaten the Terrapins and Buckeyes and faces the Hawkeyes for the first time this year Feb. 9 in Bloomington.
Michigan (17-5), led by DeKalb product Leigha Brown, is the Big Ten's fifth top 20 team at No. 18. The Wolverines fell five spots after losing to Indiana and Maryland and crushing Minnesota.
Connecticut (20-2) and Homestead product Ayanna Patterson held steady at No. 5.
Thanks to their win over the Buckeyes on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, plus a road triumph over then-No. 22 Illinois on Thursday, the Boilermakers (15-6) jumped into the ranks of others receiving votes, garnering the 30th-most points in the poll.