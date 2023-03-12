CHICAGO – No. 1 seed Purdue captured its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2009 and second in program history with a 67-65 triumph over 10th-seeded Penn State at the United Center this afternoon behind 30 points and 13 rebounds from Zach Edey.
The Boilermakers had to withstand a late Penn State charge which saw the Nittany Lions cut a 17-point deficit with six minutes left to as few as one. Penn State had a chance to win with the ball and 3.3 seconds left, but Camren Wynter traveled before he hoisted a jumper.
3 Takeaways
- David Jenkins Jr. is Purdue's secret weapon: Jenkins was a scorer at each of his three previous stops in college basketball (South Dakota State, UNLV and Utah), but he has taken a backseat for the Boilermakers this year, acting instead as a ballhandler off the bench and more often making his mark on the defensive end. That changed in the Big Ten Tournament. Since the postseason began, Purdue's only senior is 8 for 12 from 3-point range and is averaging 9.7 points. For a Purdue team which has perplexingly struggled with outside shooting for much of the season, a guard capable of knocking down 40% of his 3s or more at a consistent rate, not to mention handle the ball and play hard on the defensive end, is a valuable piece for this team. With Jenkins' third straight impactful game this afternoon, it's starting to feel as though the Boilers added that type of player for the stretch run, like an NBA team making a deal at the trade deadline to shore up their roster. Matt Painter has certainly taken notice of Jenkins' improvement: the sixth-year senior started the second half today after scoring all 11 of his points in the first half.
- Penn State got tired ... but left something in reserve: The Big Ten Tournament is a grind. Even if a team earns a double-bye with its play in the regular season, it must play three games in three days in three days to capture the championship. For teams seeded fifth or lower, the road is even more difficult. Penn State had to win three games in three days, all against higher-seeded opponents, just to get to this game and it simply did not have the energy to play with its usual fire for more than a few minutes at a time. Tired legs hit a team like the Nittany Lions, which relies on outside shooting to an unusual extent, and they left more than their share of jump shots on the front rim. After coming into the game 10th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage, the underdogs were 7 for 23 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Purdue turned the ball over just seven times against Penn State's long, athletic guards, a testament to the Nittany Lions' somewhat diminished degree of defensive activity in its fourth game in four days. In a tournament in which lower seeds dominated the first few days (7-3 through Friday), it was the No. 1 seed which won because it had a (relatively) easier road.
That is until, the final minutes, when Penn State certainly seemed to have fresh enough legs to put the pressure on the Boilermakers. For the third consecutive game in this tournament, the Boilers struggled to hand a full-court press and gave it away four times in the final 5:15. That is an issue which needs to be correct prior to the NCAA Tournament.
- Crown 'em: Purdue was the best team in the Big Ten this season. The Boilermakers spent a good chunk of the year as the No. 1 team in the country, won the regular-season championship by three games despite a late-season slump and will be the only team in the top three seed-lines in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket comes out later tonight (possibly the only team in the top four, depending on Indiana's fate). While the Big Ten Tournament is largely a made-for-TV event with often little connection to the conference's regular-season standings, it is fitting for Purdue to capture the title this year. The Boilermakers are the first outright league champion since Wisconsin in 2015 to capture the tournament championship, as well, and they beat the hottest team in the league – Penn State had won 8 of 9 entering today – to do it. The league figured out the Boilermakers' to a certain extent in early February and knocked them on their heels for a few weeks, but Purdue adjusted, thanks to the emergence of Jenkins and Brandon Newman and are on a five-game winning streak entering NCAA Tournament play. When fans think of the 2023 Big Ten season, they will think of Edey and the Boilermakers.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
Like Ohio State on Saturday, Penn State had no answer for the Sporting News national player of the year. Edey went 12 for 17 from the field and grabbed six offensive rebounds, giving Purdue extra possessions the poor-shooting Boilermakers desperately needed. At times this season, every missed Purdue jump shot is better thought of as a pass to Edey and this was one of those days.
On one of the game's biggest possession, with the 17-point Purdue lead having been cut to four with less than two minutes left, Edey burrowed his way to the basket through defenders and scored with his left hand.
The 7-foot-4 big man came into the game seventh nationally in scoring (22.1 points per game) and second in rebounding (12.8 per contest).
Tip-Ins
Purdue is the seventh team to have won the Big Ten Tournament multiple times since the event's beginning in 1998. ... Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry spent four seasons as a Purdue assistant coach across two stints (2012 to 2013 and 2020 to 2021) before being hired as the head coach at Penn State prior to the 2021-22 season. Shrewsberry is 0-5 against Purdue, including 0-3 this season. ... The Nittany Lions were just the third double-digit seed to play in the Big Ten Tournament championship. ... The Boilermakers entered the day as a No. 1 seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections, up from a No. 2 Saturday thanks to a semifinal win over Ohio State and UCLA's loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament championship. ... The Boilermakers are 7-0 in neutral-site games, having won not only the Big Ten Tournament, but the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland in November. ... Purdue's 58 wins over the last two seasons are the most in a two-season stretch in program history. ... The Boilermakers are 17-5 against teams in the top 50 of Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings. That's three more wins against that group than any other team in the country (Kansas is second with 14). ... Purdue came into the Big Ten Tournament No. 1 nationally in average rebound margin at plus-11.1. The Boilermakers out-rebounded the Nittany Lions 38-31 and had a 21-10 margin in second-chance points. ... Penn State guard Jalen Pickett scored 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He averaged 21 in two previous games against the Boilers this season. Former Purdue forward and graduate assistant Grady Eifert, a Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate, is an assistant coach for the Nittany Lions. ... Among those in attendance, as he has been all week, was former Purdue coach Gene Keady.
What's Next?
Purdue will await its NCAA Tournament seed and draw. The Boilermakers will learn their fate during the tournament's selection show, which airs at 6 p.m. on CBS. They will play in the round of 64 either Thursday or Friday.