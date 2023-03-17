COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fairleigh Dickinson shocked the college basketball world, beating No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58 tonight at Nationwide Arena in the NCAA Tournament's round of 64 despite 21 points and 15 rebounds from Boilermakers All-American center Zach Edey.
The Boilermakers become just the second top seed to lose to a 16-seed since the tournament went to 64 teams in 1985, joining 2018 Virginia, which fell to Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). No. 1 seed are 2-154 in the round of 64 in that time.
Purdue has lost to a double-digit seed in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, with this defeat following a loss to 13th-seeded North Texas as a No. 4 seed in 2021 and a loss to 15th-seeded St. Peter's as a No. 3 seed in the Sweet 16 last season. The Boilermakers have not reached the Final Four since 1980.
3 Takeaways
- The outcome was surprising, but the manner was predicatable: Fairleigh Dickinson's gameplan against the Boilermakers could have been designed by anyone who has watched a couple of Purdue games this season. The undersized Knights put the pressure on on the defensive end, getting in passing lanes and trying to force the Boilermakers into turnovers (helpfully for FDU, that is its strategy against everyone). When they couldn't get a turnover in the backcourt or on the perimeter, the Knights smothered Edey in the post, trying to deny him the ball and make it more difficult for him to get to his right shoulder when he did catch it. The basic premise was simple: force Purdue to handle the ball and shoot from the outside, two areas where the Boilermakers have struggled for most of the season. The gambit worked, with Purdue struggling with turnovers and bricked 3s in much the same way it has for the last six weeks. The Boilers went 5 for 26 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 15 points for the Knights. The freshman guard duo of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, playing in its first NCAA Tournament game, particularly struggled. Though both made a 3-pointer in the early going, Smith turned the ball over seven times and more than once got himself into trouble by jumping in the air with nowhere to throw a pass. Loyer committed three turnovers.
- FDU won off the dribble: The Knights have beaten teams all season with speed. They get up and down the court faster than almost anyone else and they force opponents to play at their pace. Today, their speed showed up most acutely in halfcourt offense, where their guards, particularly Sean Moore, were able to beat Purdue's perimeter defenders off the dribble almost any time they tried. Ethan Morton has been hailed as one of the best perimeters defenders in the Big Ten for much of the season, but he had a really hard time staying in front of his man and was a minus-10 in a first half which ended with the Boilermakers trailing 32-31. But Morton wasn't the only one struggling with FDU's sheer quickness off the bounce – most of Purdue's guards got beaten at least once. Moreover, the Knights were smart about how what they did after winning off the dribble, driving and kicking to open shooters or pulling up for 15-foot jumpers rather challenging Edey and his shot-blocking ability inside for the most, though they also finished over him a couple of times.
- Purdue made the wrong kind of history: There was significant talk Thursday during Purdue’s media availability about the Boilermakers’ Final Four drought. The Boilers have believed all season they have a team capable of making that long-awaited trip to college basketball’s biggest stage and Mason Gillis declared his team has the pieces to win a national championship. That seemed to be true for a good portion of the season, as the Boilermakers spent seven weeks at No. 1 and every week since Nov. 28 in the top five. But down the stretch of the regular season, opponents started to realize Purdue could be pressured into making mistakes and its inability to shoot from the outside – a curiosity early in the season – became a downright concern. While Purdue won five straight games on the way into the NCAA Tournament, it never really regained the dominant form it put on display in November and December. This loss, while not inevitable, was not particularly shocking. Fairleigh Dickinson was better at every position except center and Edey’s supporting cast was not good enough under the brightest light it faced this season. For the second straight year, the Boilermakers let a double-digit seed play harder and tougher than them in the biggest game of their season.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
This was not Edey's fault. He put forth a valiant effort against intense pressure in the post and gained Purdue extra possessions with six offensive rebounds. He went 7 for 11 from the field and added three blocks to his stat line. He now faces a decision on whether to return for his senior season or move on to the professional ranks.
Tip-Ins
The Boilermakers finish 29-6, their second straight campaign with 29 victories. The program record is 30, set in 2018. ... No. 1 seed Purdue beat 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson 94-79 in the 1988 NCAA Tournament. ... Purdue came into the game undefeated in neutral-site games this season at 7-0. Gillis said Thursday the Boilermakers "intend to keep it that way." ... KenPom.com tracks a stat called "effective height," which takes into account height and weights for minutes played. Purdue is No. 1 nationally in effective height and the Knights are No. 363, with an average height of 6-foot-1 and no one taller than 6-7. FDU grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and turned them into 11 second-chance points. ... FDU reached the round of 64 this year with an 84-61 win over Texas Southern in the First Four on Wednesday. ... Coming into the game, Knights opponents were shooting 55.5% from 2-point range. Purdue shot 51.8% from inside the arc today. ... Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball scored four points on 2-for-2 shooting and grabbed two rebounds for Purdue. ... David Jenkins Jr. did not score for the Boilermakers in his final collegiate game, leaving him 11 points shy of 2,000 for his career. Jenkins played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when he scored 16 points for South Dakota State in an 81-73 round of 64 loss to Ohio State. ... Loyer, a Homestead graduate, had 13 points, including eight in the second half. He made three 3-pointers, equaling his total from his previous five games combined.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers will wait on a stay-or-go decision from Edey. Jenkins will depart, but everyone else has eligibility remaining and the Boilermakers welcome springy class of 2023 forward Myles Colvin out of Indianapolis, son of former Boilers football star Rosevelt Colvin, to the team as an incoming freshmnan. The hunt for the third Final Four in program history continues.