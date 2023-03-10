CHICAGO – Mason Gillis scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Zach Edey added a 16-point and 11-rebound double-double to help No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked Purdue overcome a 12-point first-half deficit and beat No. 9 seed Rutgers 70-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center this afternoon.
The Boilermakers improved to 27-5.
3 Takeaways
- Mason Gillis is back: Entering today, Purdue's power forward had been in a pretty significant slump for about a month. Since going 3 for 7 from deep in a loss to Northwestern on Feb. 12, he was 5 for 16 from the field and 0 for 8 from 3-point range. This from a player who set a Purdue Mackey Arena record with nine 3s in a win over Penn State earlier this season. Today, the redshirt junior regained his form. It started on the boards as he grabbed a tough offensive rebound just 1:03 into the game. He didn't score his first points until he knocked in an elbow jumper with more than 10 minutes already passed, but that began a torrid streak for the New Castle graduate as he scored six points during a 9-0 Purdue run which all but erased a 10-point deficit and then knocked in a go-ahead 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give the Boilers a 29-28 halftime lead. He added another 3 early in the second half to knot the score at 36 and give him 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting at that point. All the while, he was crashing the glass with as much vigor as he has all season, battling for a series of tough offensive rebounds and diving on the floor at every opportunity. He also cut very well all afternoon, finding open space in Rutgers' defense for a couple of easy baskets. In short, he did all the little things Purdue asks from that position. In a game with the national player of the year playing for the Boilermakers, Gillis was often the best player on the floor.
- David Jenkins Jr. is ready for this moment: Purdue's transfer portal addition from last offseason has struggled at times this season to find his niche. He was a ball-dominant scorer at several of his previous stops (Purdue is his fourth school in six years), but that is not the type of player the Boilermakers have needed, so he has mostly handled backup point guard duties. That was likely not the role he envisioned for himself, but the energetic former Utah Ute has never complained and has maintained a positive attitude throughout by all accounts. He has had important performances in a few big games (11 points in a victory over Michigan State at Mackey Arena comes to mind), but he has never been more essential than he was today, coming off the bench to reach double figures in scoring for the third time this year, totaling a season-high 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting. He played an enormous role in Purdue opening up a small lead in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3s at the end of the shot clock, both of them with a hand in his face, after relatively stagnant Purdue possessions. He has developed a knack for that kind of shot-clock-beater and both of those shots came when Purdue's offense was struggling to find open looks. Add in his relentless pressure on defense (he's not a great defender, but he works hard and knows what he's doing) and he might be in line to play an outsized role in the postseason. He is, after all, Purdue's only scholarship senior and is looking forward to playing in his first NCAA Tournament since 2017-18 with South Dakota State.
- Purdue can't shoot, until it can: The Boilermakers came into today ranked 263rd in the country out of 363 Division I teams in 3-point shooting, having made just 32.7% of their outside shots this season. This has been particularly confounding for a team which has a plethora of players who have been excellent shooters at some point in their basketball careers. Coach Matt Painter has repeatedly emphasized he recruited many of these players specifically for their shooting ability and has insisted he believes they will find their way as the season progresses. Well, we're very late in the season now and at this point, teams mostly are what they are. For Purdue, the first half was business as it has usually been this season, as the Boilermakers started 1 for 9 from long range despite several very good looks. But Gillis's 3 at the end of the first half seemed to shake something loose and it started a string of six made 3-pointers in Purdue's next nine attempts. Jenkins made two during that stretch, Gillis made two and Ethan Morton added two more. Morton is just a 29% 3-point shooter this season, but he has shown signs of coming around late in the campaign, going 7 for 15 in his last five games. For as much as Purdue has struggled all season – it remains likely a Boilers loss in the NCAA Tournament will likely involve a parade of bricks from the outside – the Boilers do, as Painter has said, have plenty of shooters on this team. All it takes is one or two to get hot and this offense flows much more freely with Edey in the middle. Today, Purdue's flurry from deep was enough to push the Boilers over the top; they made four of their seven 3s in a 5:07 span in the second half.
Player of the Game: Mason Gillis
Gillis had his second-highest point total of the season and his highest since Feb. 1, when he scored 29 in the win over Penn State. He went 7 for 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from long distance and added four offensive rebounds. The redshirt junior had 17 points in his previous four games combined.
Tip-Ins
The Boilermakers have won just one Big Ten Tournament title since the event was begun in 1998. That triumph came in 2009. ... No No. 1 seed has won the Big Ten Tournament since Michigan State did so in 2019. No outright league champion has won since Wisconsin 2015. ... Rutgers came into the game as one of the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. ... Former Homestead Spartan Fletcher Loyer, an honorable mention All-Big Ten guard, started and went 0 for 5 from the field for four points. He is shooting 21.5% from 3-point range over his last 14 games. ... Purdue shot 2 for 10 from beyond the arc in the first half and 5 of 10 in the second half. ... The Boilermakers came into the game No. 1 in the country in average rebound margin at plus-11.1, but out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights just 35-28. ... The Boilers were also No. 1 entering the day in free-throw margin, having made 228 more free throws than their opponents. They went 19 for 27 at the line today, while Rutgers was 9 for 13. ... Edey was assessed a technical foul in the second half for pushing Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy after a tie-up in which Mulcahy would not release the ball from Brandon Newman.
What's Next?
Purdue moves on to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of No. 4 seed Michigan State (19-11) and 13th-seeded Ohio State (15-18). The Buckeyes have already won two games, against Wisconsin and Iowa, to reach this around. Purdue is a combined 4-0 against those teams this season. MSU and OSU will face off at approximately 3 p.m. today and the winner will take on Purdue at noon tomorrow on CBS.