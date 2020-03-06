No. 6 Maryland women top Purdue 74-62 in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds Friday, helping No. 6 Maryland pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the first of four Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal games.

The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4), who shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern, have won 15 in a row and will play in the semifinals for the sixth straight year.

Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 to lead the Boilermakers (18-14), who have lost three straight to Maryland and seven of 10 overall.

And all it took to swing the game was one quick scoring flurry.

After McLaughlin missed a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Blair Watson grabbed the rebound and Maryland got the ball to Mikesell, who made a 3 with 4 seconds left. The basket gave the Terrapins a 55-44 lead, and the Boilermakers never recovered.

Maryland then opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first nine points to make it 64-44 and the Boilermakers couldn't get within single digits again.

A win would have helped solidify the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament case. Instead, they must now wait 10 days to see whether an 18-14 record, a middle of the pack finish in league play and a third consecutive early exit in the league tourney will impress the selection committee.

Maryland plays either fourth-seeded Indiana or fifth-seeded Rutgers in Saturday's semifinal.