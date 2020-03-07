Purdue celebrates Senior Day with NCAA hopes on line

When Purdue lost to Michigan at home, its second straight defeat at Mackey Arena, on Feb. 22 to fall to 14-14, the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament chances looked remote.

Two weeks later, the Boilers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) have significantly improved those March Madness hopes with wins over Indiana and No. 18 Iowa. ESPN listed Purdue as the fifth team out of the field as of Friday, but the Boilers have plenty of opportunities to improve that standing, beginning with today's regular-season finale against Rutgers, a likely tournament-bound team.

“I think we're outside looking in, there's no doubt about that,” coach Matt Painter said of Purdue's tournament chances. “I don't think if it ended today we'd be in. ... Any time you have an opportunity to improve your case, that's where your focus needs to be. If you don't like the hole in you're in, stop digging. When it gets to us, that means win games.

“We keep getting opportunities to play quality people and the last two games we've been able to win.”

Today's matchup at Mackey Arena is the final home game of the season for the Boilermakers and it will be Senior Day for Evan Boudreaux, Jahaad Proctor and former walk-on Tommy Luce. Boudreaux has been in the program two years and Proctor one. Boudreaux transferred from Dartmouth and Proctor from High Point. Each has found ways to contribute to a Purdue team that lacked experienced leadership outside of Matt Haarms this season.

“I think (Senior Day will) be fun,” said Boudreaux, who joked that Purdue fans will probably remember him most for his receding hairline. “I think it'll hit me more after (the game). It's a cool thing when you're able to share it with your family and your friends and have everyone there for your last go.”

Boudreaux is coming off a terrific game against the Hawkeyes on Tuesday in which he scored 14 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished three assists in Purdue's fifth victory over a ranked team of the season.

Proctor led Purdue with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting and four assists the first time the Boilers faced Rutgers this season. Purdue lost that game 70-63 at Rutgers Athletic Center, where the Scarlet Knights are 18-1 this season.

The first time these teams met, the Boilermakers fell behind by 17 points early in the second half before storming back down the stretch. The comeback fell short in large part because Purdue committed 18 turnovers. Painter said the Boilers watched the film of that game recently and emphasized cutting down on silly mistakes.

“Some of those (turnovers) are Rutgers' defense and some of those are just us turning the ball over, not concentrating,” the coach said. “We had a couple instances of just bad shot-runout, turnover-runout. ... We just had a couple exchanges there where we were playing for Rutgers.

“You've gotta be making the hustle plays, getting to the 50-50 balls and rebounding against a tough, hard-nosed team like Rutgers, but you can't beat yourself. That's going to be important in this game.”

Rutgers (19-11, 10-9) is coming off a 78-67 win over first-place and ninth-ranked Maryland, a victory that comes very close to cementing its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991. The Scarlet Knights, who are 313th in the country in 3-point shooting at 30.4%, went 7 for 16 against the Terps.

Rutgers is just 1-8 on the road this season, with the only victory coming at Nebraska.

dsinn@jg.net