Boilers look to turn up energy on Buckeyes

Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament in five consecutive seasons. If the Boilermakers want to extend that streak to six, matching the Baby Boilers era of Purdue basketball, they're going to need a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Since the March Madness field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, no team with a winning percentage below .533 has received an at-large bid. With a 16-15 record entering this week's tournament in Indianapolis, the Boilermakers would need three wins to get above that mark. They would only have needed one had they beaten Rutgers at home to close the regular season, but they fell 71-68 in overtime and put themselves in a bind.

Coach Matt Painter thinks his team's chances of an at-large bid are gone and the Boilermakers will need to win the tournament and grab the conference's automatic bid.

“I would say with us losing the last game and the number of losses we have, we need to win four games to get into the tournament,” Painter said.

Purdue, seeded 10th in the Big Ten Tournament, can only win one game at a time, however, and first on the list of necessary victories is tonight's game against No. 7 seed Ohio State, which beat Purdue 68-52 in Columbus in the teams' only meeting this season. The 19th-ranked Buckeyes closed the regular season with four wins in five games, three of those triumphs coming against ranked opponents.

Purdue's players admitted in the aftermath of the earlier loss to Ohio State that the Buckeyes had more energy in the early going, which set the tone for the game. Making sure that doesn't happen again is a top priority for the Boilers tonight.

“We played them at their place and sometimes it takes us a while to get going,” said Purdue's honorable mention All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams. “We started out, they hit a couple shots and the crowd got into it. We've gotta be prepared (this) time. It's a neutral court, everybody's close to home, so we've gotta come out and realize what's at stake.”

Ohio State hitting shots was one of the key factors in its victory, as well. The Buckeyes went 9 for 20 from beyond the arc, while Purdue was 4 for 20.

The Boilermakers' bestshooters, Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson, combined to go 0 for 5 from 3-point range, despite getting some good looks.

Painter said he wants to see his team generate 3-pointers in transition and off of offensive rebounds, which would help neutralize the effectiveness of some of Ohio State's relentless pressure on defense. The Boilermakers had just one offensive rebound in the first half the first time the teams met.

As usual, stopping the Ohio State offense begins with slowing down 6-foot-9 big man Kaleb Wesson, which will in large part be Williams' responsibility.

The junior is the team's top scorer and rebounder, averaging 14 points and 9.3 rebounds, and shoots nearly 43% from beyond the arc while also possessing an array of crafty post moves. If Purdue can limit him and force the Buckeyes to shoot from distance again, the Boilers will consider it a success.

Despite their precarious position, Painter said looking ahead is essential.

“You really just keep your focus on the first team you're playing,” the coach said. “You can't make a run unless you win your first game. So just trying to focus on us and playing better than we played in Columbus and playing better than we did (against Rutgers).”

If Purdue does fall short of the NCAA Tournament, Painter said the Boilermakers will “no question” accept a bid to the NIT.

