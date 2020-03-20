Purdue can only hope for better

Heading into this season, Purdue had made the NCAA Tournament five straight seasons, the longest streak since the Baby Boilers era of a decade ago.

That streak came to an end this year as the NCAA Tournament was canceled in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Purdue's chances of earning a bid to the tournament were slim when the Big Ten Tournament was canceled March 12, with the Boilers likely needing to at least reach the finals of the conference showcase in order to earn a place in March Madness.

The end of the season left Purdue with a 16-15 record, the Boilermakers' fewest wins since they had 15 in 2013-14. It also meant the end of the careers of seniors Evan Boudreaux (a Dartmouth transfer), Jahaad Proctor (a High Point transfer) and fan favorite Tommy Luce, a former walk-on who functioned as a human victory cigar for coach Matt Painter.

“We are disappointed we aren't able to continue our season, but this is much bigger than basketball,” Painter wrote on Twitter after the NCAA and Big Ten Tournaments were ended. “This is a worldwide issue and we understand that difficult decisions needed to be made.

“Thank you (Luce, Boudreaux and Proctor) for all you've done in your Purdue careers. You are a big part of our family and you will always be a Boilermaker. No one can take this family & memories away from you.”

The three seniors immediately expressed their regret on social media.

“It's been a surreal experience playing for the black and gold these past two years,” Boudreaux tweeted. “Gonna miss playing with my brothers. Always a boiler.”

This might eventually be remembered as a transitional team, bridging the gap between the group led by Carsen Edwards and the one that will likely come next year led by defensive stalwarts Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern, who both have one season of eligibility remaining.

Purdue didn't extend its NCAA Tournament streak and it finished with a disappointing record, but there will still be big expectations with nearly everyone back next season. Here are three questions facing the Boilermakers as the offseason begins.

Another year together

Purdue was one of the more maddening teams in the country this season, winning some games against good teams by wide margins – the Boilermakers had three wins over ranked opponents by at least 29 points – but also losing some eminently winnable games that kept them from climbing the Big Ten standings.

They suffered through a four-game losing streak late in the season in which they were outhustled more than once.

That's rare from a Matt Painter-coached team and Painter mused late in the season that part of the problem was that players' roles weren't well-enough defined to get them to play at maximum effort at all times. Another offseason with much the same group should help define those roles, especially if Eastern and Haarms really step up as leaders this summer.

Can someone get to the foul line?

Purdue's offense wasn't particularly efficient this season, ranking 281st out of 353 Division I teams in field goal percentage. That leads to a lot of nights when shots aren't falling.

On those nights, getting easy points at the free throw line is key. The Boilermakers didn't do that this season, coming in 315th in free throw attempts and 320th in made free throws.

That has to change, but Proctor was one of the few Boilermakers who could create his own offense off the dribble.

Eric Hunter Jr. came into his own as a slasher near the end of the season and Trevion Williams gets to the line a lot (5.8 per 40 minutes), though he makes only 47.9%, but the Boilers will need young guards Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey to attack the basket when the offense isn't flowing.

Will Wheeler figure it out?

Aaron Wheeler will be a redshirt junior next season. As a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, he was a key bench piece in Purdue's run to the Elite Eight, hitting some huge 3-pointers and playing suffocating defense.

For whatever reason, Wheeler wasn't the same player this season, hitting just 21.6% of his 3-pointers, down from 36.5% the year prior.

He fell out of the lineup after starting the first seven games and averaged less than 10 minutes in Purdue's last four games.

It seemed as though he lost a little bit of confidence as shot after shot rimmed out for him, but that also suggests he is capable of rebuilding that self-assurance with a big summer in the gym.

He should be one of the team's leaders next season and Purdue will need his scoring punch.

dsinn@jg.net