    Monday, April 06, 2020 3:30 pm

    Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.

    The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten's top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers' 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

    But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

    He finished fourth on Purdue's career list for blocks with 210.

