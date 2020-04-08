Ex-Wayne, Purdue star is not about to slow down

Brionna Thomas is no stranger to uncertainty in life but knows her experiences will be able to help others in the future, whether it's through her success on the track or her career plans.

Her childhood of uncertainty involved multiple moves between homes and schools in Fort Wayne and Milwaukee. Thomas hopes her experiences and success in track will help others.

“Growing up in the environment that I grew up in, I feel like I can help people transition or guide them and their family to make better decisions,” the 24-year-old Wayne and Purdue graduate said. “I feel like my first-hand experience can be beneficial and shape the lives of so many people.

“I think track helped me get away from a lot of stuff. It gave me a full ride, which gave me housing and food. Getting a degree from Purdue has weight. Being able to travel and all these young kids coming up and admiring us. I just want to put smiles on people's faces.”

Thomas earned a degree in law and society from Purdue with a minor in organizational leadership. She hopes to explore internship or volunteer opportunities as she continues toward a career in social work.

Body transformed

Thomas began running track in the eighth grade, concentrating on the 100- and 200-meter races along with legs on the 1,600 relay. A hamstring injury kept her from defending her 100 and 200 state titles in 2014 – her senior year at Wayne – but then-Purdue coach Lonnie Greene found a solution: the open 400.

“I did good the first meet (in the 400) and just training under him, he developed my body from the strength coach and the workouts,” Thomas said. “He really transformed my body into a strong machine. Training under him, my body took a turn from frail and fragile to strength and endurance. My lungs developed. I'm just a stronger person in general from training there.”

Thomas' personal best in the 400 of 50.78 seconds in the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, qualified her for the Olympic Trials, now postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were literally training, then the virus got bigger so we're still training through it,” Thomas said, “because, unlike the collegiate season where they canceled everything, being pro, you don't know if something's going to pop up, when we think the virus is done or when it's cool to go outside.

“It's just overwhelming to have to deal with this while still trying to train because you worked so long and prepared to peak at the Olympic Trials.”

Thomas said she is doing what she can at home amid the closing of tracks and gyms.

“Right now the most I can do is 20-minute runs,” she said. “I have to in-home bodyweight exercise. The training for some people right now is not equal.

“It's tough to figure out what to do and how to handle the situation.”

Running for Team USA

After graduating from Purdue in 2018, Thomas earned a spot for Team USA in the World Relays in London.

As the leadoff leg for the 1,600 relay team, she set up the team to win the event in 3:24.28.

It was the first time competing for Team USA for Thomas, who added that it was her first time out of the country.

“It was so fun,” she said. “ It was a great experience. Being able to travel to London, ... was a new experience.

“It's fun to make these teams and compete and represent the U.S. So many people look up to that. That's the goal when you're running pro to make it as high as you can.

“It's just a great achievement whenever you make any U.S. team.”

Thomas spent her 2018-19 season in Georgia before returning to work with Greene, now at Kentucky.

She said the training she went through before going back to Greene was a different experience.

“The whole transition from college to post-collegiate is eye-opening,” Thomas said. “You're not taught about it in college or anything. You enter a new program, which they say it's not good to do, the coach has to learn your body and what works with training and you have to learn your coach. The training he had me doing was longer and slower than coach Greene. With him, I was doing long but fast.”