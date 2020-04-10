Purdue football adds two recruits

Purdue football added a pair of commitments to its 2021 recruiting class with the decisions from three-star athlete Bryon Threats and three-star linebacker Tristan Cox.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Threats out of Dublin, Ohio, had offers from Indiana, Boston College and Iowa State, among others and is the No. 53 athlete nationally, per 247sports.com.

Cox, a 6-3, 235-pounder out of Somerset, Kentucky, is the 41st-ranked inside linebacker in the class and picked Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia and others. The commitments give the Boilermakers five in the class and their group ranks No. 34 nationally.

