Purdue schedules Evansville for basketball season opener

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The Purdue Boilermakers will open next basketball season by hosting Evansville on Nov. 10.

Athletic department officials made the announcement Tuesday.

It's the first time the in-state schools have met since December 2005 -- Matt Painter's first season as the Purdue coach. And it will mark the return of former Butler and Iowa coach Todd Lickliter to Mackey Arena.

Lickliter took over at Evansville following the midseason firing of former Kentucky star Walter McCarty, who helped the Purple Aces pull off a stunning upset over his alma mater in Rupp Arena in November.

The Boilermakers now have three games on the schedule for next season -- the Evansville game, a Nov. 13 home game against Indiana State and a Dec. 13 trip to Brooklyn, New York, to face West Virginia.