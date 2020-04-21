Boilers land transfer QB

When Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar got hurt last season, backups Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell each showed promise, but neither was able to separate himself as the clear starter for 2020. Plummer and O'Connell were expected to battle for the position through the summer and fall, with four-star true freshman Michael Alaimo also in the mix.

Now, that quarterback competition in West Lafayette is even more interesting. Monday, former UCLA quarterback Austin Burton announced that he plans to transfer and play his final two seasons for the Boilermakers. Burton is on track to graduate from UCLA in July and if he does so he will be immediately eligible to play for Purdue in the fall.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Burton chose Purdue over Colorado, Vanderbilt and Hawaii in part because of coach Jeff Brohm's reputation as an offensive guru. Brohm's pass-heavy scheme has helped Purdue put up big numbers on offense, despite injuries to quarterbacks in all three of the coach's seasons with the Boilers.

“I really like how they mixed in both the spread and pro-style,” Burton told Yahoo Sports. “I loved the whole offense and the way they go about it.”

“(Brohm and his staff) obviously didn't promise anything,” Burton added. “They guaranteed I'd have an opportunity to show my ability. If I earned it, I'd be the starter. Everything is earned there. That's how it should be.”

Burton, a native of Newton, Massachusetts, started one game last season and was unable to beat out starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He didn't see action in his first two years in the program, but as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he played in six games, including a start versus Oregon State.

Against the Beavers, Burton went 27 for 41 for 236 yards and his only career touchdown pass in a 48-31 Bruins loss. He finished his final season at UCLA 44 for 64 for 365 and a touchdown with no interceptions. He completed 68.8% of his passes but averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt. He also showed off a little mobility, running 23 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Burton is accurate on short and intermediate throws, but UCLA rarely asked him to throw more than 10 to 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Purdue, by contrast, has weapons all over the field at wide receiver – Rondale Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright will likely be one of the nation's best wideout threesomes in 2020 – and like to take deep shots. Whether Burton has the deep-passing accuracy to make those throws will go a long way toward determining whether he wins the starting job.

He'll have to beat out Plummer and O'Connell to climb to the top of the depth chart. Plummer stepped in for Sindelar in Week 3 and threw for more than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns along with eight interceptions in seven games. He played like a star against Maryland, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns without a pick in a 40-14 win.

O'Connell, meanwhile, threw for more than 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions in six games, including a 408-yard, three-TD performance in a 44-41 overtime loss to Indiana.

Alaimo, the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, is the best quarterback prospect Brohm has recruited to West Lafayette.

