Dropped passes hurt Hopkins' draft stock

Purdue went 4-8 in 2019, a disappointing finish in a year that began with so much enthusiasm. The season was marred by bad luck, especially on offense – Rondale Moore, Elijah Sindelar and Jack Plummer all suffered season-ending injuries – but as the weapons on the Boilermakers offense fell away, tight end Brycen Hopkins kept plugging along.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native made the most of his final year with the Boilers, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and nearly leading Purdue to a win in the Old Oaken Bucket Game against favored Indiana. As he put up big numbers, he climbed NFL draft boards and is now likely to be the first Boilermaker selected.

Here is a look at where Hopkins stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round tonight and runs through Saturday.

Brycen Hopkins

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Measurables: 4.66-second 40-yard dash, 21 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 331/2-inch vertical leap

Purdue overview: Hopkins was a key contributor for four years, though he did not crack the starting lineup on a regular basis until 2018 when he was a redshirt junior. That year, he was named third-team All-Big Ten after averaging a team-best 17.1 yards per catch – evidence of his ability to stretch the field. He finished with 34 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, he had 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. By the end of the season, he was quarterback Aidan O'Connell's No. 2 target behind freshman sensation David Bell. He had 10 catches for 140 yards in a 40-14 win over Maryland, the first Purdue tight end to have double-digit catches in a game since 2001.

Hopkins had three games of multiple TD receptions as a fifth-year senior and earned the Kwalick-Clark Award as the Big Ten's top tight end.

Career highlight: In the final game of his career, Hopkins had eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-41 double-overtime loss to rival Indiana. One of his catches was a seam route that he hauled in near midfield and outraced the entire Hoosiers secondary for a 72-yard score, the longest reception by a Boiler all season.

NFL.com says: “(Hopkins is a) flex tight end with enough route acumen and separation quickness to open throwing windows, but modest ball skills and below-average hands can turn potential completions into drops. Hopkins' issue with catch consistency has been ongoing and is unlikely to change as a pro.

“While the athletic talent looks good in space, there was a noticeable drop in production and opportunities when matched against man-cover talent. Hopkins could be viewed as a one-dimensional slot tight end with Day 3 draft potential, but his issues as a pass-catcher could limit his long-term prospects.”

Strengths: Hopkins is a pass-catching tight end and he has more than enough athleticism to make an impact in that area. His 40-yard dash is better than that of Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet – another receiving tight end in this draft – and he has solid route-running skills and an innate ability to find open areas in coverage. As a blocker, he laid out plenty of big hits with the Boilermakers when he had a full head of steam.

Weaknesses: For a player who will make his mark by catching passes, Hopkins isn't great at catching passes. He had more than a few drops as a Boilermaker and he'll need to improve in that area for pro quarterbacks to trust him. His blocking is also a work-in-progress as he's not overly strong for a tight end and might struggle against the physicality of NFL defensive linemen.

Draft projection: Rounds 4-6

How Purdue replaces him: Payne Durham and Garrett Miller have more experience, but the real heir apparent to Hopkins is true freshman Maliq Carr, the Boilers' top recruit in the 2020 class. The 6-4, 230-pound Carr is a physical specimen and stood out as soon as he stepped on the field in the spring.

