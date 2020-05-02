Christian Athletes' event to go virtual

The northeast Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope, which usually takes place in Fort Wayne, will be held virtually this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Friday.

The event, which features current Detroit Lions and former Purdue quarterback David Blough as well as the family of Tyler Trent, the Purdue superfan who passed away from cancer at 20 last year, will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. on May 18. Registration and the link for Virtual Night of Hope can also be found at neindianafca.org/virtual-night-of-hope-2020.

“We are disappointed to not be meeting in person with our community for FCA Night of Hope 2020 but are thankful for the technology that allows us to meet virtually with you all at 7 p.m. on May 18,” said Debbie Wildrick, northeast Indiana FCA area director, in a statement.

The Coach Impact Award, which will be revealed during the program, will be honoring a coach who has shown exemplary service to their athletes, their community and the ministry this year.

The organization also announced that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has committed to visit Fort Wayne for the in-person Night of Hope in 2021.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can go to the organization's website or call its office at 260-672-8482.

– Journal Gazette