Baseball stats get weird on Twitter

Jeremy Frank enjoys baseball and math. On social media, the data science major at Purdue has found a way to combine the two that has earned him recognition far beyond that of a normal college freshman.

Frank runs the Twitter account called @MLBRandomStats, which boasts more than 56,000 followers and is exactly what the name suggests: mostly a collection of tweets about random and interesting factoids from across baseball history.

The Buffalo Grove, Illinois, native started the account in October 2015 and emphasized that he never expected it to take off like it has. His original goal was simply to interact with people like himself, those who found the intersection of baseball and numbers intriguing.

“Whenever I think about it, it amazes me,” Frank said of the popularity and reach of his Twitter account. “If I told myself where I'd be five or six years ago, I would not believe it.

“If you had asked me even three years ago, I would have said, 'No chance.' That's just the way Twitter works,” he added. “The more followers you have, the easier it is to gain followers because of the retweet function. ... It's kind of a popular feedback loop in that way. It's been really cool, it's really exceeded my expectations, for sure.”

Frank, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, uses the subscription-based Baseball Reference Play Index and the searchable databases on Fangraphs.com to find odd stats, some of which help put players' careers or important moments into context and some that, as the name suggests, are just random.

The account, begun when Frank was a freshman in high school, grew slowly at first but really exploded in popularity in July 2018, when he pointed out an off-the-wall stat concerning Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto: from 2010 until the middle of 2018, the six-time All-Star had popped out on the infield just seven times. An average major-leaguer with the same number of plate appearances over that span would have done so 127 times.

The tweet that enumerated that stat garnered more than 11,000 retweets, in excess of 33,000 likes and added almost 10,000 new followers to the account, pushing it to close to 25,000.

“I don't know why it happened,” Frank said of the Votto tweet. “But I'm glad it did, it really helped my account take off.”

Usually, Frank's account at this time of year would be full of stats and oddities from regular-season games. With COVID-19 pushing the start of the season back indefinitely, he's focusing on historical stats and a tournament that he created himself comparing the best MLB teams of all time, in which his Twitter followers vote on the outcome of each matchup.

He's also kept busy with larger projects, including a book that was released Sunday. Called “Hidden Ball Trick: The Baseball Stats You Never Thought to Look For From 1920-1969,” Frank describes it as a collection of “what I would have been tweeting about if I was alive back then and Twitter existed.”

The book, co-authored with Jim Passon Jr., is the second volume of a series. The first volume deals with the Dead Ball Era, from 1876 to 1919.

“It's ridiculous, every time I think about it,” Frank said of his status as a published author. “It's really cool that I was able to help put something of that magnitude together. I didn't think I'd be able to set my mind to writing (it), it's like 230 pages of baseball stats. Every sentence is something new.”

In his freshman year at Purdue, Frank found a balance between taking classes and running his account and its related projects, which also include an interview series on YouTube in which Frank talks baseball with other writers, broadcasters and Twitter personalities.

When he leaves West Lafayette, he hopes the work he's done with his account and the connections he's made through it will help him land a job in baseball, working for an MLB team in player analysis or as part of a social media team doing research akin to what he does now. However, he enjoys data science enough that he would also be happy keeping the Twitter account as a side project and taking a job outside baseball.

For now, his goal is to continue growing his account and see where it takes him. He's always on the lookout for a Votto-like stat “that everyone's talking about,” but he also wouldn't be surprised if he looks back again in the future and is surprised at the path he's taken.

“I could be in six years saying the exact same thing I'm saying now,” he said.

