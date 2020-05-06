McLaughlin hungry for Big Ten title

Purdue point guard Karissa McLaughlin has already had a decorated career with the Boilermakers. In her first three seasons in West Lafayette, she's started 94 games, scored more than 1,250 points, moving into the top 25 on the all-time Purdue list, tied the program record for 3-pointers in a season and earned All-Big Ten honors twice.

Now, with one year remaining at Purdue, a good season could land her in the top 10 all-time in scoring and as the program's all-time leader in 3-pointers. When the Homestead graduate talks about her goals for her senior season, however, none of that comes up.

“I want a (Big Ten) championship,” McLaughlin said. “I definitely think we're always good in the Big Ten Tournament, so I think there's a chance there, as well, so I want to win the Big Ten Tournament.

“And then also I want to make a great run in the NCAA Tournament. I think that we can do it and I'm super excited for it. I've been really wanting to play in the NCAA Tournament and really wanting to experience that, so hopefully we get the chance to do that.”

Right now, however, preparations for next season and those hoped-for accomplishments are on hold. McLaughlin cannot work out with her teammates during the coronavirus pandemic, but she hasn't stopped trying to get better. She's been running to try to “stay somewhat in shape” and also getting as many shots up as possible, even without the use of a gym.

The 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball has recently been shooting on the outdoor hoop at a church in West Lafayette, which has given her a new perspective on what it means to have gyms available in more normal times.

“It goes back to our parents' times, where they always just worked out outside,” said McLaughlin, who reached 1,000 career points in just 79 games, the fifth-fastest total in program history. “It makes us realize how blessed we are to have the access that we do to all the gyms, trainers, etc. So when all that's kind of taken away from us right now, you have to figure out how to keep grinding and how to still get reps in. Outside is the way to go right now.”

McLaughlin, who led the Spartans to a Class 4A state championship in 2017, is coming off a season in which she was Purdue's second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game and led the Boilers in assists per contest with 3.4. Purdue went 18-14 and fell in the Big Ten Tournament to top-seeded Maryland despite 15 points and six assists from the Fort Wayne native.

To help her team reach its goals next season, McLaughlin plans to work this offseason to improve her 3-point shooting percentage – she hit 32.4% from deep last season – and to become the best leader she can be as a senior. Although the Boilers have plenty of experience coming back next season, McLaughlin is the only returnee who averaged double-figure scoring last season, as program stalwarts Ae'Rianna Harris and Dominique Oden graduated.

She also plans to work on being shiftier next season, making an effort to be more elusive with and without the ball.

“Changing speeds is another huge thing I want to improve on,” she said. “Getting chased around all the time, so kind of throwing my defender off. So this offseason, that's what I'm going to work on the most is changing speed and getting my defender to hesitate and wonder what I'm going to do next.”

McLaughlin missed two games last season in February with a lower leg injury and although she returned and played well at the end of the season – she averaged 16.7 points in the Boilers' last three games – she has used the extra downtime available recently to get healthier physically and mentally. She says her body feels great, as though it's hit a reset button, and she's working on “rejuvenating everything about me.”

In addition to her time spent on her game, participating in video conferences and studying for finals, which are this week, McLaughlin has spent time reading, an activity she didn't often do in the past.

She also started a blog, called “Believe,” in which she shares aspects of her faith. McLaughlin has always enjoyed writing, but has rarely shared what she writes with others. She had long thought about starting a blog, but the additional free time she's had recently finally convinced her to do it.

McLaughlin has seen a favorable response to her first three blog posts.

“It's been really refreshing,” she said. “I just didn't realize how much of an impact I made my entire life. Like I've gotten some responses that are just like 'In high school, you talked to me, you did this, this and this for me and you inspired me.' ... You just never know what lives you're touching.”

McLaughlin has tried to make the most of an uncertain situation, but when Purdue allows students back on campus and athletes back into the gym, she'll be ready and eager to get back to work with her teammates.

“Just finally getting back in the gym and competing,” McLaughlin said of what she's looking forward to most. “It's so hard being a competitor not being able to compete against your teammates and get better and do one on one, two on twos, different things like that. So honestly, getting back on the court and grinding it out together.”

