Painter discusses Purdue's transfers

Over the last month, Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter has seen his two most experienced players decide they would rather play their final seasons of college basketball elsewhere.

First, center Matt Haarms announced he was leaving the Boilermakers for BYU, with an eye toward reaching the NBA. Then, point guard Nojel Eastern announced Tuesday that he was also entering the transfer portal. Though players can still return to their teams after entering the portal, it doesn't appear that Eastern will be back, leaving Purdue without any seniors and with two roster spots to fill.

On Wednesday, Painter spoke about the state of the program and his reaction to the two transfers on Dan Dakich's radio show on WFNI 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis. The bottom line from Painter seemed to be: Purdue will be fine.

“Somebody left our program, but when you step back and digest it, we probably got better,” Painter said. “Because if you don't want to be here and you don't want to embrace competition, the door swings both ways.”

Painter went on to extol the incoming freshman class and the redshirt freshmen who sat out last season.

“To me, in the simplest terms of what just happened, it's competition,” Painter said of the transfers. “(Redshirt freshmen) Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman I really like. Ethan Morton, a kid from Pennsylvania, is the best passer I've recruited, he's going to be a really good player here. Jaden Ivey is a very, very talented, hard-working kid, he gives us some athleticism.

“I really like those four guys and what they're doing. ... I like where we are, I like some of the guys and what they've been doing. ... With Nojel coming back and some of those guys coming in, someone's not playing. I don't know who it (would have been). (Eastern) struggled last year, but he kept playing, played a lot of minutes.”

Painter, 49, who has been Purdue's coach since 2005, emphasized that he loves Haarms and Eastern and only wants what's best for them in their careers and their lives. He simply believed they would have been best served staying at Purdue. He contrasted their situations with big man Jacquil Taylor, part of the 2014 class and who sat behind so many talented bigs – Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan, A.J. Hammons, and Isaac Haas – for four years and then wanted to transfer for his final season. Painter said he encouraged Taylor to find a better opportunity because it was the right decision in that situation.

In Haarms's case, Painter is unsure how a move to BYU helps the 7-foot-3 lefty get closer to his professional goals. He believed concussion problems set Haarms back this season and a good offseason could have set him up for a successful final campaign as a defensive stopper in West Lafayette.

“When you look at the center position where Matt Haarms was, we tried to play Trevion Williams and him together and it didn't work,” Painter said. “I try to take a step back and look at it from their perspective: are you going to go play against better competition in the league that you went to: no.

“In reality, Trevion Williams beat him out. That's it. ... I was really looking forward to (Haarms) coming back and embracing, 'Let's fight here.' That's what you do. You might have got your degree at Purdue, but you're not a Boilermaker if you walk out the door at the end and say 'I want to make the (NBA).' ”

Painter said he had no previous indication from either player that they wanted to transfer before he got the call. He said he talked to Eastern three or four times since the season ended in mid-March and Eastern hadn't said a word to him about it. Painter believes the 6-7 point guard stagnated as a junior.

“Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic I thought made really good jumps from their freshman to sophomore years this year,” Painter said. “If you look at them, and you say all those guys improved and then you didn't improve. (Eastern) made a really good jump from his freshman to his sophomore year and then he took a step back this year.

“I don't know what to say there, because then you become the outlier. The other guys got better. The other guys improved, but the other guys also stayed and fought through adversity. Now you walk out the door and you put your name in the draft twice when you average four points. I love him, but ... at the end of the day the rest of those guys were productive.”

Painter, never shy about discussing his coaching philosophy publicly, extrapolated the transfers of Haarms and Eastern out to a bigger problem with college athletics: it is too easy for players to simply jump to other teams when adversity hits.

“We've given (players) too many avenues to move,” said Painter, who has led Purdue to five Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight appearance in 2019. “And in life you can't do that, but they grow up in that culture. They play for different high schools, they play for different AAU teams, now they get into college and they're making rules that are even more flexible, there's going to be a point in life where you just can't move. 'Hey, I don't like my boss and I don't like my wife and I don't like this.'

“The world's tough man. You, at some point, are going to have to hunker down and deal with adversity.”

