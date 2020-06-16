Longtime Purdue AD Morgan Burke dies at 68

Morgan Burke, who was the athletic director at Purdue from 1993 to 2016, the longest tenure in school history, died Monday morning after a yearlong battle with amyloidosis, a disease that causes protein buildup in the organs and tissues. He was 68.

Burke, who earned a pair of degrees from Purdue in 1973 and 1975, succeeded George King as athletic director and presided over a terrific era of Boilermakers sports. He was the AD for two Purdue national championships: women's basketball in 1999 and women's golf in 2010, while eight individuals captured 14 national titles, as well. During his tenure, the Boilers won 20 regular-season championships and 13 Big Ten Tournament titles.

“Morgan left an indelible mark on Purdue Athletics, and thousands of student-athletes benefited from his faithful leadership,” Purdue president Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “He was the ultimate competitor, and his passion for the Boilermakers was second to none. He continued to serve the university the last four years, doing everything he could to strengthen our mission.”

Burke hired football coach Joe Tiller in 1997, and Tiller went on to become the all-time leader in wins in with 87 over 12 seasons. The Boilers made bowl games in 10 out of 12 years under Tiller and played in the 2001 Rose Bowl with Drew Brees at quarterback.

During Burke's time as athletic director, the Boilermakers won three straight Big Ten championships in men's basketball from 1994 to 1996, and he later hired Matt Painter to replace retiring coaching legend Gene Keady in 2005. Painter has gone on to lead the Boilers to five Sweet 16 appearances, an Elite Eight and three Big Ten titles.

“Not many people loved Purdue more than Morgan Burke,” Painter said in a statement. “Morgan's impact on Purdue Athletics was huge. He built a foundation for the modern program and impacted countless coaches, staff and student-athletes. Personally, I owe him a huge debt of gratitude for having the faith and confidence in me to lead our basketball program. To say I'm forever grateful to him for that would be an understatement.”

The Boilers' women's basketball program also blossomed during Burke's tenure, reaching the Final Four in 1994, 1999 and 2001 under three different coaches. Two of those – Carolyn Peck and Kristy Curry – were Burke hires, as is current coach Sharon Versyp, who has led Purdue to nine NCAA tournaments and two Elite Eights in 14 seasons.

“I am truly heartbroken today,” Versyp said in a statement. “We have lost a leader, a mentor and a dear friend. Purdue University has lost an icon. Morgan Burke dedicated his life to Purdue Athletics. I never met a person who carried as much passion for student-athletes and made it a point to learn and interact with them on an individual basis.

“His personal approach to leadership ensured that every Boilermaker knew that they were cared for and that they had a voice. Morgan focused on building Purdue Athletics into more than just a successful sports program. He wanted to equip every student-athlete who walked through our doors (with) the tools to go out into the world and be a champion, a leader and a catalyst to make the world a better place. And for his entire tenure, he made that mission a reality.”

Arguably the best years for Burke's athletic department came in the early 2010s. In 2011-12, 14 Purdue teams earned NCAA postseason berths, the most in school history, while in 2009-10, 14 teams finished in the top half of the Big Ten. He also emphasized hard work in the classroom and when he retired, the athletic department's cumulative GPA had been higher than 3.0 for 15 straight semesters.

A former Inland Steel Co. vice president, Burke also made upgrading Purdue's facilities a priority. His administration poured more than $250 million into upgrades to Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena, Holloway Gymnasium and the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex and the building of Alexander Field, Bittinger Stadium, Folk Field, Schwartz Tennis Center and the Boilermaker Aquatic Center, which was renamed for Burke in May 2017.

“One undeniable, indisputable thing Morgan did was improve our facilities across the board,” men's swimming coach Dan Ross said when Burke retired in 2016. “I know he does not want to be known as the 'facilities AD,' but you can't look past what was constructed and renovated under his watch. Every program was touched and moved up the 'even playing field' ladder. That's impressive.”

Burke is survived by his wife, Kate, three children and three grandchildren.

