Purdue athletes slowly return to campus

After suspending operations in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Purdue athletic department is slowly beginning to come back to life as players and coaches return to campus.

The Boilermakers put together a plan that will see one team return to campus for voluntary workouts each week for five weeks, a process that started June 8 with football. The men's basketball team returned Monday and the women's program will come back Monday. That phased return will give Purdue a chance to evaluate its safety protocols and make adjustments if necessary.

“At this point in time, there's a gradual re-awakening of our department that's underway as we begin to welcome teams back on to campus for voluntary workouts,” athletic director Mike Bobinski said. “There's more activity. There's more activity in our strength and conditioning area, more coaches are beginning to spend time in their offices.

“It definitely feels like the fog is beginning to lift here and it's starting to feel a lot more like Purdue athletics has felt throughout the years and that's a very, very good thing and a very welcome change.”

Bobinski made his comments Tuesday during the second Boilermakers In Your Home video question-and-answer session. The series of three sessions is replacing the annual Boilermakers On the Road series that usually sees Bobinski and Purdue coaches travel throughout Indiana to talk Boilers sports with alumni. Joining Bobinski on the video chat Tuesday were women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp and sophomore football stars David Bell and George Karlaftis.

As players and coaches begin to return to campus for closely-monitored offseason workouts, there is also facilities work being done. A videoboard is being installed at Ross-Ade Stadium that will be the second-largest of its kind in college football.

The 150-foot-wide and 56-foot-tall board is part of the continued investment the Boilers have made in their football program in recent years, a push that includes the $65 million Kozuch Football Performance Complex that opened in 2017 and a seven-year, $36.8 million contract for coach Jeff Brohm.

“Every day it becomes more of a reality,” Bobinski said of the videoboard. “I knew based on drawings and specs and artist renderings of what it was going to look like that it was going to be a significant and substantial change visually. ... As I see it come to life, I don't think I missed it on that, I think it is in fact going to be every bit of that. It's going to really add a different dynamic and a different dimension to game day.”

The board is set to be completed in July.

The football team is coming off a disappointing 4-8 season that included injuries to quarterbacks Elijah Sindelar and Jack Plummer, and star receiver Rondale Moore, among others.

Despite the subpar 2019 campaign, the Boilers have a talented young core and seem poised to be a tough out in 2020. Bell and Karlaftis are a part of that key group and both earned freshman All-American honors last season.

“We're really looking forward to this season,” said Karlaftis, a defensive end from West Lafayette who had 17 tackles for loss and 71/2 sacks last season. “I don't think we ended the season in quite the way we were hoping for last year because of many reasons. ... I know we're going to do some great things and surprise a lot of people.”

In Moore's absence, Bell became the team's No. 1 receiver, pulling in a Big Ten-best 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He and Moore, who is coming off a knee injury, could be the Big Ten's best receiving duo.

“Getting back on the field this fall will be huge for not only me, but for us as a team,” said Bell, an Indianapolis native. “I think we have a lot to prove because last year we ended 4-8, a very disappointing season, but I think we have the right pieces to go far.”

The women's basketball team is trying to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing season last year, as well, finishing 18-14. The Boilermakers have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2017 after doing so in nine of Versyp's first 11 seasons.

Versyp, who is the program's all-time wins leader, is excited about the experience her team returns this season. The Boilermakers lost fixtures Dominique Oden and Ae'Rianna Harris, but return 10 seniors and juniors, including senior point guard Karissa McLaughlin, a Homestead graduate and the 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball winner.

Without Harris, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, patrolling the paint, Purdue will switch to a faster style and try to beat teams up and down the court.

“We're going to change our style, be a lot of four outs with one post player, lot of guards, lot of shooting,” Versyp said. “Some five-out style so we can get up and down, be able to use our length and play different ways, a full-court defense, as well. We're changing with the type of ladies we've been recruiting and it's going to be a fast and fun style.”

The final Boilermakers In Your Home session will be July 14 at 8:15 p.m.

