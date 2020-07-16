Purdue coaches excited by teams

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski has been emphasizing to the rest of the athletic department recently that the upcoming year for sports will probably be unlike any they have experienced in their careers in athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One thing that is very clear – and I've tried to deliver this message to our coaches and our staff fairly consistently – is that this year, the 2020-21 academic year, will not look or feel in any way like other years have,” Bobinski said. “It will absolutely be different. ... Being flexible, being adaptable, understanding there will be inconvenience; ... but we all are working to minimize that impact.”

Purdue has five of its athletic teams – including football, men's basketball and women's basketball – on campus in West Lafayette now and Bobinski acknowledged there have been positive tests for COVID-19 this summer. He didn't specify whether those tests came from within the teams or among athletic department staff but said that there has been contact tracing and quarantining after each positive test. He added that symptoms for those who have tested positive have been “extremely mild.”

The Purdue athletic director made his comments late Tuesday during the third and final “Boilermakers In Your Home” online video session. The web series has replaced the annual “Boilermakers On the Road” series that usually sees Bobinski and coaches travel to cities across Indiana during the summer.

Among those who joined Bobinski for the series Tuesday were men's basketball coach Matt Painter and football coach Jeff Brohm, the Purdue coaches who were first to have their teams back on campus in June.

“I think it's a great time to be a Boilermaker,” Painter said. “I can't believe this going on my 16th year as head coach. I've been pretty excited about the things we've been able to do, but also excited about doing better and hopefully winning more Big Ten championships and advancing in the NCAA Tournament and getting to a Final Four.

“We got our new guys on campus and they're excited about everything, and we're looking forward to the year.”

Brohm's football program is coming off a 4-8 season that was engulfed by injuries to key players, including quarterbacks Elijah Sindelar and Jack Plummer and standout receiver Rondale Moore.

In Moore's absence, however, true freshman David Bell turned in a monster season, catching a Big Ten-best 86 passes and earning league Freshman of the Year honors. With Moore back and Bell returning for an encore, Purdue could have one of the best wideout tandems in the Big Ten. In Brohm's eyes, however, the true strength of the position is the depth that has built up there in recent years.

“(The wide receiver) position is strong,” Brohm said. “I think young receivers see that this is an offense where they can go and display their true capabilities. Milton Wright did some very good things for us, he stepped in and really competed. Jared Sparks is a senior and veteran that had some injuries, but when he's healthy he's really developed.

“Then you throw in a core list of other guys: Jackson Anthrop has great experience, he's heady. Amad Anderson stepped up and made some big plays for us. I think you're going to see T.J. Sheffield emerge this year, as well.”

In addition to returning gunslingers Plummer and Aidan O'Connell – both of whom had games with 400 yards passing last season – Purdue signed four-star quarterback recruit Michael Alaimo in the 2020 class and recently got a commitment from four-star dual-threat 2021 quarterback Sam Jackson.

Brohm's success at recruiting highly-touted players under center continued Wednesday when four-star 2022 pro-style passer Brady Allen chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Allen, a Fort Branch native, is the No. 13 quarterback in the 2022 class, per 247sports.com, and the fourth-ranked recruit in his class from Indiana. He plays at Gibson Southern and was able to take multiple visits to West Lafayette before on-campus trips were cut off in March because of the pandemic.

Allen said his relationships with former quarterbacks Jeff Brohm and Brian Brohm – Jeff's brother and the Boilers' quarterbacks coach – helped make his decision clear.

“To be able to play for guys who played in college and played professionally, that's huge for my development,” Allen told GoldandBlack.com. “Everything they do is surrounded around the quarterback. I've always wanted to play in the NFL and I don't think there's two better guys to help me do that.”

Bobinski added that the giant new video board at Ross-Ade Stadium is getting close to being ready – he previously said it is scheduled to be completed by the end of July – but the rest of the large-scale renovations to the Purdue football stadium that had been in the planning stage are now on hold because of the pandemic.

