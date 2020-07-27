McLaughlin looks to lead from sideline

The 2020-21 season was supposed to be Karissa McLaughlin's capstone campaign at Purdue. The two-time All-Big Ten point guard was closing in on several Boilermaker statistical benchmarks as she entered the season and was hoping to lead Purdue to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

That all changed in June, when the Boilers and McLaughlin announced she would have surgery on her ankle and miss the entire season. She plans to take a redshirt and return in 2021-22.

“It was crushing news,” Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said when the surgery was announced. “We know it's the right course of treatment for Karissa, but it's still difficult to process. She has an immeasurable impact on our program.”

A little more than two weeks after her surgery, McLaughlin told The Journal Gazette she is “feeling pretty good” and had her stitches removed Wednesday after her post-surgery checkups went well. The Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball has been doing daily physical therapy about two weeks and is adjusting to the fact that she won't be able to be back on the court at anything close to full strength for months.

“It's definitely downer for me to not be able to have a ball in my hand and do what I've always been doing my whole life,” McLaughlin said. “Every single day (my whole life) I've just been going somewhere, doing something with a basketball. And now that I'm not able to, it has been helpful to see my teammates still working out (at Mackey Arena).

“For me to be able to get in and do some type of exercise, at least I'm still active, but I can't wait until I get to the point where I can have a ball in my hand and at least shoot free throws or something.”

McLaughlin struggled with the ankle injury through a large portion of last season, often wearing a protective boot around the joint between games and practices. She still managed to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors while scoring 13.1 points per game and leading the Boilers in assists per contest.

Despite that success, doctors told her surgery was going to be necessary in order for her to be pain-free and play at 100% going forward. In the end, the decision to have surgery – which was originally scheduled for April but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic – was a “no-brainer.” She not only had her ankle reconstructed, but also had a bone removed from her foot.

Although she knew the decision was the right one for her future, that didn't stop McLaughlin from getting emotional at the thought of life without being on the court for a long period of time.

“That first day, when I found out surgery was going to have be done and needs to be done, the first thing I did was cry,” she said. “Basketball has always been a part of my life, it's always been something that I have and now it's kind of taken away from me temporarily, so it was a very hard decision to make.

“Where my mind went was letting my teammates down and not being able to represent Purdue like I want to this year. But then, I automatically flipped my mindset and said, 'I'm still going to be able to rep Purdue and still be a great, positive influence for whoever is looking at me, looking at my teammates.'”

McLaughlin won't be able to lead the Boilers to the NCAA Tournament this season, but she remains heavily invested in Purdue's success and plans to do everything she can to help her teammates from off the court.

As a senior and a three-year starter, McLaughlin's experience carries extra weight with the younger Boilermakers.

“I think I've earned a powerful voice now, since I have experience and I've been through a lot,” McLaughlin said. “Now that I'm watching from the sidelines I can also use my voice to let them know, 'Hey, this is what I'm seeing, this is what you guys could (do).' Just being that leader, even if I can't actually show them (what to do). ... I think they respect me enough to understand that I can help them in that way.”

McLaughlin often gets asked whether she would like to get into coaching whenever she's done playing basketball. She is passionate about teaching the game and has coached AAU teams. Although she isn't sure whether she'd like to make coaching a full-time job when her playing career is over, she said this season might offer some insights as to whether it's something she wants to pursue in the long term.

For now, however, she'll focus on absorbing lessons that will help her as a player. Watching the game from the sideline will give her a different perspective on the game and she hopes it will make her a better point guard when she returns next season.

“Honestly, this year, I'm going to learn a ton,” McLaughlin said. “I don't think we realize as athletes how much we miss out on stuff that we don't recognize when we're actually playing. It'll be cool to see things from a coaching perspective, which I'm pretty excited for.”

dsinn@jg.net