Moore's Purdue career over

A thunderclap struck Purdue's football program Thursday afternoon: record-setting wide receiver Rondale Moore is opting out of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft. His time as a Boilermaker is over.

“Being a Boilermaker has been everything I hoped for and more,” Moore wrote in a statement he posted on social media. “We've experienced some great moments together. The entire staff and university have helped me grow not only as a football player, but also as a man.”

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Moore continued. “This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life.”

The decision came with Purdue scheduled to open fall training camp today.

Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury in September against Minnesota, but coach Jeff Brohm told the media Wednesday that the powerful 5-foot-9 wideout was “1,000%” healthy and “on a mission” for the 2020 season. Barely 24 hours later, Moore was done at Purdue. He announced that he plans to graduate in December, just 21/2 years after arriving on campus.

“We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here,” Brohm said in a statement. “From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability.

“He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond.”

Moore played only one full season in West Lafayette, but it was memorable, starting with the opening game against Northwestern when he set a Purdue record with 313 all-purpose yards.

By the end the season, Moore had become just the third player in Big Ten history with 100 catches in a season (he finished with 114) and tied the Purdue record for 100-yard receiving games with seven. He was a consensus All-American, the first freshman to be so honored in Big Ten history, and earned the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.

Maybe Moore's most scintillating moment came in October against No. 2 Ohio State, when he caught a swing pass and ran straight through a would-be Buckeyes tackler on his way to a 38-yard game-clinching touchdown in a massive upset win for the Boilers.

Northrop graduate and Purdue co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard called that touchdown “one of the most amazing plays I've seen in college football.”

Moore was the first top recruit to really take a chance on Brohm's Boilermakers. He was the first four-star prospect Brohm persuaded to play in West Lafayette and has been followed by highly touted wideouts David Bell, Milton Wright and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.

Moore's departure is a significant blow to Purdue's hopes of getting back to a bowl game following an injury-laden 4-8 season last year. Still, if there is any position at which Purdue can afford to lose a star, it's at wide receiver.

The new No. 1 pass-catching target will be Bell, a sophomore who was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after hauling in 86 catches for more than 1,000 yards. Most of his production came after Moore's injury, so he's used to being the focal point of the offense.

Although Bell, who is healthy after having offseason shoulder surgery, will step into the spotlight in Moore's absence, he's far from Purdue's only weapon on the outside.

“(The wide receiver) position is strong,” Brohm said in July. “I think young receivers see that this is an offense where they can go and display their true capabilities. Milton Wright did some very good things for us, he stepped in and really competed. Jared Sparks is a senior and veteran that had some injuries, but when he's healthy he's really developed.

“Then you throw in a core list of other guys: Jackson Anthrop has great experience, he's heady. Amad Anderson stepped up and made some big plays for us. I think you're going to see T.J. Sheffield emerge this year, as well.”

As Purdue enters camp today, it has to find someone to throw to that talented group of wideouts. Brohm has a quarterback controversy on his hands for the third camp in four years, deciding between returnees Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell, who both showed promise last season, UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton and four-star true freshman Michael Alaimo.

Brohm declined to provide a timetable for choosing a starter Wednesday, but intimated that Plummer, O'Connell and Burton will get the most chances in camp as Alaimo adjusts to the college game.

Purdue's first practice will also feature the return of fifth-year senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal, a potential early-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Neal, an All-Big Ten performer in 2018, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2018 regular-season finale. He is a 6-3, 315-pound wall in the middle the defensive front.

The Boilermakers' fall practices will have a different look this year, with fewer live 11-on-11 drills. That's in part to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, and also to cut down the risk of injuries, which piled up for Purdue last season.

