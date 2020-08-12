Somber day at Indiana, Purdue

For more than a century, Indiana and Purdue have clashed on the football field every fall. The last time the in-state rivals failed to play was during a global pandemic, the Spanish Flu, in 1919 and it will be a pandemic that keeps them apart in 2020.

The loss of the annual Old Oaken Bucket Game is just one of countless effects of the historic decision handed down from the Big Ten on Tuesday: no fall sports for the conference this season because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten's coaches and players knew the season was teetering over the weekend when the conference mandated football programs return to working out with helmets as the only permissible padding. A Monday filled with speculation drove the point home and Tuesday brought the official decision.

Having some warning did not make the news any easier to swallow, however.

“My heart breaks for our players,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “I couldn't be prouder of the commitment and focus they have demonstrated from the start of this pandemic. They put in the work to get ready for a season. I love each and every one of them, and we will continue to support them and prepare them for what the future holds.

“Our coaching staff has been phenomenal. I appreciate their tireless efforts these last six months. I couldn't be prouder to work with these men and our team is in great hands. ... While this is a difficult day, the decision is in the best interest of our players. The future is bright for Indiana Football and we will continue the relentless pursuit of our goals.”

The decision to cancel the fall sports season and try to hold competitions, including football, in the spring, came just five days after the Big Ten released revamped conference-only schedules for its 14 football teams.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said he did not want to second-guess conference commissioner Kevin Warren or the league's medical experts, but he did quibble with the decision to cancel the fall season in August rather than pushing back the start of the schedule to Sept. 26, as the Southeastern Conference did in late July. The Big Ten's conference-only schedule included bye weeks that were supposed to create the flexibility for such a move.

“(Moving the schedule back) would have allowed us more time, a few weeks, to gather more information and maybe more testing kits and protocols that we could adjust from, see how it reacts when people get back on campus,” Brohm said. “I do think that hurt us, we didn't do that. Unfortunately, the Big Ten had to do what they had to do (Tuesday).”

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski echoed his coach's comments, saying he would have preferred a “more considered, slowed down approach” to see if the mitigation protocols the league had put in place might work. He added, however, that he “understands and appreciates” the decision.

Brohm confessed that he and the Boilermakers are “very disappointed” not to get to play in the fall, but he emphasized that “we have to abide by what the (medical experts) say.”

The fourth-year Purdue coach also said that he had some “question marks” about the viability of the fall season after a group of his players missed a total of 28 days of workouts during summer and fall workouts because of contact tracing for the virus.

The mood in the room when Bobinski delivered the news to the Boilermaker athletes was “somber” and there weren't a lot of smiles, the athletic director said. Across the conference, fall sport athletes expressed sadness, disappointment and frustration at the loss of the fall season.

“Yeah that one hurt,” tweeted Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate and Purdue defensive lineman.

West Noble graduate and Purdue volleyball player Maddie Schermerhorn called it a “sad day” and Indiana runner Jalen Royal, a Northrop graduate, marveled, “They really took sports away.”

Now that the fall season has been canceled, attention turns to holding competitions in the spring and discussions about whether that is feasible for football. Bobinski ruled out the possibility of Purdue trying to jump to another conference to play in the fall, a move Nebraska indicated it would look into.

“We will not be looking for another home, the Big Ten is our home,” the Purdue athletic director said. “That's where we're going to compete and we'll hopefully do so in the spring. (Moving) is not an option for us, nor one that we would entertain in any way, shape or form.”

Although there was skepticism across the country Tuesday that a spring season would be possible for football, Brohm did not share it, at least publicly. The former NFL quarterback said getting the pandemic under control or otherwise figuring out ways to mitigate the risk of transmission would be the key to playing in the spring.

If the medical situation advances far enough by the spring to make playing safe, he suggested a model that would see an eight-game season starting March 1, no summer practice or workouts and then a 10-game 2021 season that would start in October, to allow more time for the players to recover between seasons.

“Myself and our team, we want to play football and while I want to do it right now, if it can't happen now, we all need to find a way to see if it can happen in the spring,” Brohm said. “To me, when you talk about seniors that may not get to play again, I would like to find a way to let them play in the spring.

“That's why I'm so vocal about trying to find a way to make it work because I think these guys deserve an opportunity to play,” he added. “They worked their tails off and we need to try to provide that.”

