Brohm offers spring plan

When the Big Ten canceled the fall football season Tuesday afternoon, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was dejected at the thought of not getting to play this fall.

As he watched the Big Ten Network's coverage and read reaction to the decision, he heard people saying there was no way to play the season in the spring, as the conference had indicated it would try to do. Instead of accepting that position, the fourth-year Boilermaker coach decided to try to make it work. Over the next two days, he was “consumed” by creating a viable plan for spring football.

The result was a detailed seven-page plan that lays out Brohm's vision for making a spring football season work without putting too much excess wear and tear on players' bodies.

“Like our team and probably all teams and coaches across the Big Ten, I was very disappointed and very hurt by the decision (to cancel the fall season),” Brohm said. “After you let that sink in, there's two things you can do: you can whine about it or you can try to do something about it and I said, 'You know what, I'm going to try to put some thoughts down together.'”

On Thursday morning, Brohm learned that the Big Ten is now working on its own plan for a spring campaign, but he didn't want to wait to make his ideas public.

“(On Tuesday night), I didn't know where we were going to go in the Big Ten,” the Purdue coach said. “Because there was no backup plan ready. I wasn't interested in waiting. I was interested in being proactive and doing my part to put something together. I just wanted to ... see if we can get some optimism for football.”

The Brohm Plan addresses the two biggest concerns with playing a spring season: the increased workload for athletes who would have to play two seasons in 12 months and the potential for severe winter weather in Big Ten Country during January, February and even March.

Brohm solves the first problem by decreasing the number of games in the spring season and the fall 2021 campaign, pushing the start of the 2021 season back and decreasing the number of full-contact practices before and after both seasons.

His plan calls for six weeks of workouts with a maximum of eight full-contact practices starting in mid-January, followed by an eight-game regular season that runs from Feb. 27 to April 17. Brohm offers a couple of different playoff scenarios – depending on whether the other Power Five conferences join the Big Ten and Pac-12 in playing in the spring – but both would end with a national champion crowned May 15.

The players would then get the next three months off away from campus, followed by an eight-hour per week summer workout period until early September 2021. A four week training camp with no more than eight padded practices would precede a 10-game 2021 season that would run from Oct. 2 to Dec. 11. Either a four-team or six-team playoff would end with a Jan. 15 national title game. To cap it off, there would be no spring practice in 2022.

Brohm figured that the average college football team that makes a bowl game two years in a row plays 26 games in a 16-month span or about 1.63 games per month. His plan would have teams that don't make either playoff play 18 games in 10 months or 1.8 games per month. It's an increase, but still far less than NFL teams – which he grants are professional organizations – play per month in a typical season.

“I know we've heard a lot of people say, 'We want to play football,'” Brohm said. “I feel the same way and our team does. If that's the case, we all need to put our minds together and figure out a way to play football and it needs to be this year. ... We have to find a way to make this work.

“In general, I think it can be done and it can be done in a very safe way to protect our players.”

