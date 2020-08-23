Purdue kicks off campaign to close budget shortfall

When the Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that it was canceling fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it was just the latest blow in a year that has rocked college sports. For Big Ten teams, what started with the loss of the conference basketball tournaments in March will continue through at least the start of the winter season in November – and maybe beyond.

Fans will miss getting the chance to watch their favorite teams on the football field, but athletic departments will also miss the revenue that would've come from playing those games, revenue used to pay employees and fund overhead costs at facilities.

Purdue's athletic department has done what it can to be fiscally responsible during the pandemic, according to athletic director Mike Bobinski, but the Boilermakers still could face a shortfall in excess of $50 million in their athletic department budget this year. To try to close that gap, the Boilers have created the “More Than a Game” initiative, asking alumni and fans to chip in to help the department during unprecedented circumstances.

“It's probably the most important thing we'll ever do,” Bobinski said of the fundraising drive. “We didn't anticipate that being the case, but as we put that together it now becomes something that is absolutely imperative if we're going to find a way through this.”

Bishop Dwenger graduate Grady Eifert played basketball at Purdue and helped the Boilermakers reach the Elite Eight in 2019. He then took a job as a graduate assistant under coach Matt Painter. He emphasized that the people who will be affected by a budget deficit will be those who work behind the scenes to make the games happen and help athletes succeed: academic advisers, tutors, support staff, nutritionists and more.

“It's the people I've been able to pass in the hallways throughout my career here,” said Efiert, who plans to reach out to other alumni on his own to encourage them to donate. “It's much more than the head coaches. ... That's my biggest thing is it would hurt to see so many people get let go, even certain teams get dropped because of this whole pandemic.

“That's really what we're pushing for, that we can raise enough money that we can support those jobs and those teams for the next coming years because if we don't it could change some of the Purdue sports for years to come.”

The “More Than a Game” campaign, which was launched this month with a video message from Bobinski, Purdue athletes and other department employees explaining the situation, will be run in conjunction with the John Purdue Club, in which Eifert interned as a senior. The John Purdue Club usually raises funds to cover the costs of athletic scholarships and room and board.

Eifert, who was on scholarship for his final three seasons with the Boilermakers, said the John Purdue Club helps create a family atmosphere at Purdue, which could help make this initiative successful.

“It's a lot of hard-working men and women that come through there,” Eifert said. “Everybody's helping out each other ... everybody looks out for each other.”

Purdue's athletic department is in a somewhat unusual situation because it is one of the few big-time college athletic departments that does not receive funds from the university, state government or student fees, which makes it more difficult to cover the shortfall.

Those who donate more than $5,000 will have their names memorialized outside the entrance to Mackey Arena. To donate, go to www.jpcmorethanagame.com/.

“When I came to Purdue, I saw promise and a university that was ready to win. I knew that if we were 'all in' then we could achieve great things,” Bobinski said in a statement. “All the hard work we've put in to get here is now in jeopardy. The 'More Than A Game' campaign is critical to the future of Purdue Athletics.”

