Boilers' optimism has been rewarded

Just two days after the Big Ten postponed its fall season in mid-August, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm released a detailed, color-coordinated plan to play football in the spring, confessing that he did not want to wait before coming up with a potential solution to the league's problem amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just wanted to ... see if we can get some optimism for football,” Brohm said then.

There was plenty of optimism around Purdue football Wednesday as the Big Ten announced that the conference would resume football in late October, four months before Brohm's plan had envisioned the conference getting back on the field. The Purdue coach did not mind at all that daily antigen testing – available from the conference beginning Sept. 30 – has made his spring plan obsolete.

“Without question, we're excited, our football team, our players, our coaches, to get back on the field playing football,” Brohm said. “We're very thankful to have this opportunity and we also know that a lot has gone into this process, a lot of hard work.

“We do feel at this point, with the daily antigen testing that will be done, with all the cardiac protocols in place, that we will field one of the safest conferences in the country. ... Our players are excited to get back working, get back to competition and hopefully we can make this an exciting year.”

Brohm's comments about setting the standard for safety among the conferences playing college football this season were echoed by Purdue president Mitch Daniels and athletic director Mike Bobinski. Bobinski referred to the Big Ten's plan for combating the virus, as “the gold standard” in athlete and staff safety.

That stated commitment to safety extends off the field. Daniels said that, in addition to the Big Ten's directive that there will be no fans in the stands for any game except for families of players and staff, the Boilermakers will not permit tailgating in the parking lot at Ross-Ade Stadium to start the season. He added that finding ways for fans to support their team without spreading the virus will be a focus of Purdue leadership in the coming weeks before the season begins.

“The issue of how we celebrate, how we get all the enjoyment that we all derive from these games without jeopardizing the very fragile situation around keeping campus together at all is going to be a very important one,” the university president said. “We're going to discourage (tailgating) every way we can. We're going to find some way to enjoy the games without congregating in ways that violate (health guidelines).

“It's a big question, I know we can solve it, we're just going to have to use some good common sense so we can have the great fun of watching nine straight Boilermaker wins without slipping backwards in terms of the health of the overall campus community.”

The Big Ten's announcement Wednesday leaves the Boilermakers and the rest of the conference about five weeks to prepare for the start of the season, which will culminate Dec. 19.

Brohm said he believes that's enough for his team to get back in game shape, especially since Purdue has been lifting and having no-pad practices since the season was postponed.

“I think each team is going to have the ability to get ready to play,” Brohm said. “We've been able to get around our guys, do some workouts, be in meetings. ... It's important, even throughout this, that we continue to practice everyone maybe more so than we have in the past because we still don't know who's going to be available and we have to make sure we field a team that can play.”

One player who many Boilermakers fans would like to see on the field is wide receiver Rondale Moore, who opted out of the season days before the Big Ten announced it was postponing the campaign. He has not yet hired an agent and is therefore eligible to return if he chooses. Brohm said the coaching staff would “look into” whether the 2018 consensus All-American has any desire to return to the team.

Although it remains unclear what Purdue's schedule will look like, Bobinski said it would likely match the team's original nine-game conference schedule, with one of the cross-division games subtracted.

Bobinski anticipated the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Indiana would be a protected matchup and remain on the schedule.

dsinn@jg.net