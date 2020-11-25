Purdue must rely heavily on freshmen

The youth movement has begun in West Lafayette.

Purdue, a program that has had some of its most successful classes ever graduate in the last three years, will take the court tonight in its season opener against Liberty at the Space Coast Challenge with a team featuring zero seniors.

After veterans Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms transferred in the offseason, the Boilermakers, coming off a 16-15 campaign, were left with a team that will have to learn as it goes, with as many as five freshmen getting extended playing time this season.

That inexperience would cause a lot of coaches anxiety. But as he enters his 16th year at Purdue, head coach Matt Painter is serene about the prospect, or so he says.

“Be productive, have fun,” Painter said of his message to the youngsters. “More than anything, don't be stressed out, as a coach especially. It's something you can't control. Have fun and go out there and play basketball and put things behind you when you make mistakes.

“The thing we've really tried to emphasize is that as long as we're playing hard and trying to do what we're asking them to do, it's OK to make mistakes. It's not something you like, you work toward correcting those mistakes, but you just keep playing.”

So who are the young players Purdue is counting on this season? Guards Jaden Ivey, the No. 2 recruit in Indiana in the 2020 class, Ethan Morton, a 6-foot-6 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, and Brandon Newman, a redshirt freshman from Valparaiso who averaged 27 points as a senior, will all help with ball-handling duties.

Redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis out of New Castle is 6-6 like Morton, but he is more of a frontcourt player, capable of guarding three positions. Finally, there is giant 7-4 true freshman Zach Edey.

It's unclear how much Morton will be able to play at the start of the season as he battled mononucleosis in recent weeks and only returned to practice Sunday. The four other freshmen, however, should get thrown into the fire early.

“They're definitely going to play,” he said. “Each of those three true freshmen give us something we don't have: Zach gives us elite size, Jaden's the most athletic, fastest guy on our team, he has a good ability to score the ball. Ethan gives us a lot of things, he's a good rebounding guard, he's a very good passer and decision-maker.”

As talented as those players are, they'll still look to Purdue's more veteran pieces for guidance. And despite the loss of Haarms and Eastern, Purdue is certainly not devoid of veteran leadership.

The Boilermakers have three juniors in preseason All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams, sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr., all of whom are returning starters. Aaron Wheeler, a redshirt junior, started nine games last season.

“We have to do a great job of setting the tone and leading by example,” Wheeler said. “Me, Sasha, Tre(vion) and Eric have a lot of experience, so we're showing them the way. It's a similar situation when we were freshmen, we came in and we were playing mostly bench minutes (in 2018-19), so guys have to know their role and be able to provide minutes every night.”

The picture early in the season will be complicated somewhat because Hunter, who averaged 10.6 points last season and is the team's returning leader in assists, will miss the first several weeks with a broken leg suffered in Purdue's intrasquad scrimmage Nov. 11.

