Purdue women's breakdown

5 facts

• The Boilermakers are coming off an 18-14 season that included an 8-10 record in Big Ten play. They beat Michigan State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament then pushed No. 1 seed Maryland in the quarterfinals before falling 74-62. They were on the NCAA Tournament bubble when March Madness was canceled.

• Purdue loses two longtime fixtures in Dominique Oden and Ae'Rianna Harris. Harris was a three-time All-Big Ten player, two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year and Purdue's all-time leader in blocks. Oden finished her career seventh in program history with 1,755 points.

• The Boilermakers will also be without second-leading scorer Karissa McLaughlin. The Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball had offseason surgery on her ankle and will return for her redshirt senior season in 2021-22. The two-time All-Big Ten point guard averaged 13.1 points last season.

• Purdue brings in a top-25 recruiting class that includes 6-foot-6 five-star center Ra Shaya Kyle from Marion and a pair of SEC transfers: 5-7 guard Brooke Moore from Auburn, another former five-star recruit, and 5-9 guard Rokia Doumbia from Arkansas.

• The Boilers are coached by Sharon Versyp, a former Purdue All-American. She has led Purdue to four Big Ten Tournament titles and nine NCAA Tournament berths, but Purdue has not made the tournament since 2017.

4 key players

Kayana Traylor: Purdue's leader in assists last season with 102, the 5-9 junior will be the main distributor this season with McLaughlin sidelined. She's also the team's second-leading returning scorer.

Tamara Farquhar: The 6-foot senior is Purdue's top returning scorer (7.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.5). She is entering her third season as a starter but missed the end of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury.

Rickie Woltman: The 6-4 forward was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, ranked in the top 25 nationally. She only played in 19 games as a freshman, and the Boilermakers would like to see her take a big step forward with Harris departed.

Brooke Moore: The former top-50 national recruit started 17 games for the Tigers last season and averaged 8.6 points, more than any returning Purdue player. The NCAA granted her immediate eligibility.

3 key games

Vs. Northwestern, Dec. 17: The Boilers open their Big Ten schedule against one of last season's defending co-champions at Mackey Arena. Purdue lost to the Wildcats 61-56 in Evanston, Illinois, last year.

Vs. Maryland, Feb. 25: The second of two meetings with a team that's always near the top of the conference standings. Can the Boilermakers avenge last season's Big Ten Tournament defeat?

At Indiana, March 5: The Hoosiers are the preseason pick to win the Big Ten, and Purdue has lost three straight against its rival. A win could be an important late-season boost to Purdue's NCAA Tournament hopes.

2 questions

How much will Purdue miss McLaughlin? She has been a focal point of Purdue's offense for three years with her outside shooting, ability to push the pace and court vision. She'll be a quasi-assistant coach, but how much will the Boilers miss her floor leadership?

Can Purdue take care of the ball? The Boilermakers turned the ball over 16.3 times per game last season – 207th in the country. They finished with more turnovers than assists as a result. Can Traylor and Moore help limit the offense's mistakes?

1 big thing

The Boilermakers have had three good-not-great seasons in a row. This is a program that has been an NCAA Tournament fixture for most of Versyp's tenure. Now, Purdue is trying to get back to the Big Dance for the first time in four years. With its three leading scorers gone or injured, a new cast will have to step up to get it there.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

dsinn@jg.net