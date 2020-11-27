Purdue falls to Clemson

Purdue guard Brandon Newman had 18 points and went 4 for 8 from beyond the 3-point line and center Zach Edey had 17 points and 8 rebounds, but the Boilermakers lost to Clemson 81-70 on Thursday in the championship of the Space Coast Challenge at Titan Field House in Melbourne, Florida.

Clemson (2-0) led 36-28 at halftime, but Purdue (1-1) battled back to tie the game at 48 when Trevion Williams knocked in a jumper with 12:02 to play. Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers re-took the lead for good when Jonathan Baerhe knocked down a 3-pointer and then made a jumper plus a foul and the free throw to make it 54-48. The 6-point spurt kicked off a longer 15-3 run for the Tigers that sealed the victory the tournament championship.

Mistakes plagued the Boilermakers, who turned the ball over 21 times. Clemson only had 10 turnovers and made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line. Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 24 points.

Purdue has not won a preseason showcase event since taking home the Cancun Challenge championship trophy in 2016.