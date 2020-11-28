Purdue moves on, welcomes Rutgers

The last time Purdue took the field, the Boilermakers suffered a gut-wrenching loss. An offensive pass-interference penalty on them in the waning seconds, one that could be described as baffling at best, wiped out the go-ahead touchdown and Purdue fell to Minnesota 34-31.

“All of the people that I've talked to, there's no one (who) doesn't feel as strongly, if not more, than what I do about the play,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of his conversations with Big Ten officials about the call. “But it's over with and we moved on.”

The Boilers have now fallen back to 2-2 after winning two straight to open the season. They can prove they're past the loss to the Golden Gophers when they take the field this afternoon against Rutgers.

The Boilermakers will be led for a second week by quarterback Jack Plummer, a redshirt sophomore who got the start against Minnesota following an undisclosed injury to Aidan O'Connell.

Plummer, who started seven games for the Boilermakers in 2019, turned in a virtuoso performance against the Golden Gophers, completing 16 of his first 17 passes and finishing 35 for 42 for 367 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

Rutgers, under coach Greg Schiano in his return to the school, is giving up 264.8 passing yards per game and opposing quarterbacks are completing 68.1% passes. Michigan's Cade McNamara threw four touchdowns and ran for a fifth against the Scarlet Knights in their most recent outing, a 48-42 triple-overtime loss to the Wolverines.

Plummer will once again have the advantage of throwing to two of the best receivers in the Big Ten in Rondale Moore and David Bell. Moore played for the first time in more than a year against the Golden Gophers after dealing with a hamstring injury. He caught 15 passes for 116 yards from the slot, while Bell, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, hauled in eight balls for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The pair has seldom been healthy at the same time in their 11/2 years together with the Boilers.

“I think they really complement each other really well,” Plummer said. “Rondale is really good with quick little routes, getting him the ball and letting him use his legs with the ball in his hand. David is just an exceptional route-runner with great hands. Just throw him the ball whenever and he'll come down with it.”

Rutgers has won one conference game or less four of its six seasons in the Big ten. But under Schiano, who led the program to national prominence in the mid-2000s, they are no longer pushovers. Rutgers has lost four in a row since a season-opening win over Michigan State, but the last two have been by a combined nine points.

“You can tell on video, they're very hungry, they want to win,” Brohm said of Rutgers. “Our guys know at any point it's up to us to play our best game. This week has been a great week of practice, it's up to us to carry it over.”

