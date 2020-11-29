Boilermakers fail to hold lead, lose 3rd straight game

WEST LAFAYETTE – Backup quarterback Johnny Langan proved to be just the spark Rutgers needed.

Langan completed all four passing attempts for 95 yards and ran for 95 yards on 21 carries as the Scarlet Knights rallied for a 37-30 victory over Purdue on Saturday. Langan was used extensively in the second half for Artur Sitkowski.

“I thought both Artur and Johnny did a good job,” said Schiano, whose team improved to 2-4. “Johnny did a great job running the four-minute offense. We love how he competes. Artur ran the offense well and had a calming effect.”

Sitkowski threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

“We played our brand of football, fast and physical,” Langan said. “I think all three of us (quarterbacks) have different skills so it makes it tough on other teams.”

The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay'Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.

Purdue (2-3) answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage, but then the momentum shifted in Rutgers' favor when Aron Cruickshank responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD.

“We've got to become a more mentally tough football team that learns to overcome things like that,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, whose team has lost three straight. “We have to learn to fight and escape.”

Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure set up the next score by intercepting Plummer's pass and returned it 13 yards to Purdue 49.

“Jack forced some things and that interception was big for them,” Brohm said.

The Scarlet Knights took a 34-30 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Young with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Rutgers boosted the advantage to 37-30 on a 28-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.

“They're an explosive team, so we knew we had to shut them down defensively,” Schiano said.

Purdue took a 7-0 lead on an impressive opening drive, capped by a 1-yard TD pass from Plummer to Payne Durham.

Rutgers took a 13-7 lead when Sitkowski twice connected with Shameen Jones on a pair of 14-yard TD passes.

The second quarter was all Purdue with 16 consecutive points. After the Boilermakers failed on a fourth-and-2 pass play from the Rutgers 3, Purdue picked up a safety when defensive lineman Branson Deen tackled Sitkowski in the end zone.

The Boilermakers added touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Zander Horvath and Plummer to take a 23-13 halftime lead.

Horvath led Purdue with 101 yards on 19 attempts. Rondale Moore had seven catches for 76 yards. Plummer was 20 of 35 for 237 yards.