Purdue dominant in victory

WEST LAFAYETTE – A mostly empty Mackey Arena did not stop Purdue from crushing Oakland in its first home game of the 2020-21 season.

Freshman Brandon Newman scored a career-high 21 points, Sasha Stefanovic added 20 and a career-best seven assists, and the Boilermakers went a blistering 17 of 32 from beyond the arc to dispatch the Golden Grizzlies 93-50 on Tuesday in front of a small crowd of only friends and family.

“I think it was just a big confidence-builder for us,” said freshman Ethan Morton, who had his first points of the season with a first-half 3-pointer and added six assists.

“Like Coach (Matt) Painter said, you never know when you might need to pull that (shooting) out of your back pocket. ... Seeing a lot of 3s go down, getting a lot of guys in rhythm, it was a good game for that, for sure.”

Purdue's ball movement was outstanding against the aggressive, trapping zone employed by the undersized Grizzlies (0-5), as evidenced by the Boilermakers' 27 assists on 33 made baskets.

The Boilers (2-1) suffered through a rash of turnovers early in the first half that Painter called “careless” and the sloppy play allowed Oakland to overcome an 11-4 deficit and lead 17-16 with 10:20 left in the opening half.

Once Purdue began taking care of the ball, however, Oakland couldn't stop the Boilermakers from pouring in outside shots. Stefanovic hit three 3s in a 2:12 stretch that kick-started a 19-3 run, Newman added another 3 and an old-fashioned 3-point play on a driving layup, and by halftime the Boilers had jumped in front 49-27 after a 10-of-18 first-half shooting performance from deep.

The Grizzlies never made a run in the second half, and Purdue cruised down the stretch, resting its starters much of the final eight minutes.

Stefanovic and Newman combined to make 10 of Purdue's 3-pointers, including a 6-for-9 performance from Stefanovic.

The junior from Crown Point praised big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey for helping to create open shots for the Boilermakers against the Oakland zone.

“It really helps when we have two dominant bigs who are sealing every single time, making rotations tough for (Oakland),” Stefanovic said. “(Newman and I) shoot it well, so when we see a zone, we like that. Trevion and Zach make it so much easier for us and our guards, Ethan and Isaiah (Thompson) were really making the extra pass and facilitating well.

“We just got open looks, and we're not going to hesitate when we have open 3s.”

The Boilermakers' big men helped Purdue outrebound the Grizzlies 40-21. Edey had 13 points, nine in the second half, and seven rebounds, while Williams pulled down 14 rebounds.

Purdue shot 55% from the field, while holding the Grizzlies to 33%.

Fans were limited – and will be for the foreseeable future – because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Purdue players, most of whom are used to playing in one of the loudest arenas in college basketball, said the feeling in the arena was different, but that they were able to bring their own energy.

Painter cautioned that Purdue might have to produce energy more organically in games it isn't hot from beyond the arc.

“We made shots and any time you make shots, you feed off that energy,” the coach said.

“You gotta be able to feed off your defense, you gotta be able to feed off having a competitive spirit as a whole.”

