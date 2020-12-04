Boilermakers won't take Crusaders lightly

An in-state opponent with some Purdue connections invades Mackey Arena tonight.

The Valparaiso Crusaders have dropped the first two games of their season, but they hung right with Vanderbilt in a 77-71 season-opening loss, and Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said this is not a team his group can afford to take lightly.

“They've had a great program through the years, great coaches, great players,” Painter said. “(Coach) Matt (Lottich) has done a great job there coaching them. ... We have to prepare for Valpo's best. They haven't played their best yet, but neither have we. ... We've got to get better from one game to the next. That's our focus.”

The Crusaders are Purdue's second matchup in a two-game homestand against mid-major opponents before the Boilers have a road trip against Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Boilermakers dispatched their first opponent in the set, beating Oakland 93-50 on Tuesday behind a 17-for-32 performance from 3-point range.

Despite the easy victory over the Golden Grizzlies, Painter was not satisfied with his team's performance.

“I had a couple (players) up (in the office) watching film (with me) the other day and they probably thought we got beat by 40 instead of winning by 40,” Painter said of critiquing his still-growing team. “That's the whole thing, you have to get better. You have to know that when you struggle, you've done some good things. And when you have success that you're still making some mistakes.

“You have to keep that balance as a player and stay on edge. Because it's about your improvement, it's about getting better.”

One Purdue player who will likely have plenty of edge against Valparaiso is redshirt freshman Brandon Newman, who is coming off a career-high 21 points against Oakland. A Valparaiso native who grew up going to Crusaders games, he was a high school teammate and friend of Crusaders guard Steven Helm and is also close with Valpo's third-leading scorer, guard Mileek McMillan.

“From a competitive aspect, I think it will be really fun to get out and play against those guys in a game that matters,” Newman said. “Before that, it was just open-gym stuff and workouts, so it's good to finally get to play for something that means something.”

Another Purdue guard, redshirt junior Sasha Stefanovic, said he likely would have gone to Valparaiso had Purdue not swooped in with a late scholarship offer during his senior year of high school.

Stefanovic and Newman combined to hit 10 3-pointers against Oakland. The Boilermakers have excelled shooting the ball as a team early in the season, hitting better than 49% of their shots from beyond the arc, good for No. 8 nationally.

“We have a lot of young guys who can really shoot the ball, I think we've been moving it well on offense,” Stefanovic said. “We've been hitting each other in the pocket and been ready to shoot.”

The Boilermakers will be without freshman Jaden Ivey tonight for the third straight game because of a foot injury. Ivey has not returned to practice after scoring 12 points in his first college game.

