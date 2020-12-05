Boilers shake off lethargy

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue survived against Valparaiso, but not before the visitors from the northwest threw a scare into their favored in-state rivals Friday night at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers, who trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to win 68-61 thanks to Sasha Stefanovic's 16 second-half points and a 17-point, 11-rebound effort from Trevion Williams.

“Nothing changed, we just played hard,” Stefanovic said of the second-half turnaround. “In the first half, we didn't play hard at all. We let them hit us first, and we just were lethargic. ... They capitalized, they played really well that first half, and the second half we had to fight back. We dug ourselves a hole, but we started to make shots, we started to get easy looks, we started to get stops. That really helped us.”

Valparaiso (0-3) led 34-23 at halftime and held on to the advantage through much of the second half, even as Stefanovic poured in four 3-pointers to keep the Boilermakers in the game. The Purdue junior guard finished with 19 points on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. The rest of the Boilermakers were 2 for 14 from 3-point range.

The game turned for good with less than eight minutes to play, when Purdue's 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey imposed his will during a three-possession stretch. With Purdue (3-1) trailing 51-48, Edey scored on three straight trips, throwing down two huge dunks and then knocking in two free throws after getting fouled in the post. The free throws put Purdue up 54-53, and the Boilers didn't trail again. Purdue shot 37 free throws, but made only 24.

Edey, who finished with six points on 2-for-6 shooting, missed some easy looks in the first half.

“He wasn't ready to play,” coach Matt Painter said. “We're running stuff to get him the basketball, and we did that and he just messed up some basic things because he wasn't ready. Then in the second half, he got more of an opportunity. He was ready, he caught the ball, dunked the ball, made a couple of nice moves, got fouled.

“He learned from the first half. I thought he regrouped and gave us some quality minutes.”

Edey's flurry kicked off a 10-0 Purdue run that left the Boilermakers in front 60-53. The big basket of the spurt was a corner 3-pointer from sophomore Isaiah Thompson, a shot that rattled all the way around the rim and off the backboard before falling through. Thompson had 13 of his 14 points in the second half.

Valparaiso closed to within 64-61 with a minute left and had a couple of open 3s that could have sliced the deficit further prior to that, but Thompson hit four free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

Purdue had a miserable first half shooting, going 1 for 11 from 3-point range and hitting only 24% overall.

The Crusaders shot 55% in the first half, but only 31% after halftime as the Boilermakers bore down on defense.

“Sometimes the ball's not going to go in the basket,” Thompson said. “You've gotta find ways to do other things to win the game. “I feel like we did a good job of having a fight to us in the second half.

“We know we've got really good shooters on our team, but the ball's not going to go in every time, so what are you going to do to get stops, what are you going to do offensively, moving without the ball? ... You can dominate the game even if the ball even the ball doesn't go in and I think we did a good job of being the aggressor in the second half. Valpo was the aggressor in the first half.”

Williams' double-double was his first of the season and 11th of his career. He's averaging 11 rebounds.

Purdue is 17-1 all-time against the Crusaders.

