Purdue hopes for fast start vs. Miami

Purdue survived a scare from Valparaiso on Friday, climbing back from an 11-point deficit to win 68-61. The Boilermakers learned and grew in that game.

Now, they'll get a chance to show how much they grew when they face a much tougher test. The Boilermakers are on the road in Miami tonight, taking on the Hurricanes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Purdue has won nine of its last 11 games in the challenge, and its 11-8 record in the annual event is the best in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers struggled shooting for the first time this season against Valparaiso, going 6 for 23 from 3-point range, hitting only 35.2% of their shots overall and missing 13 free throws. Getting the win required some grinding, the Boilers said.

“It shows us that when we play badly, we can still get it done,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “We have to be a lot better from the jump. It shows a little mental toughness that we might not have had last year and we were able to fight our way back into the game.”

Stefanovic hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in the second half against the Crusaders and has scored 39 points in his last two games while also dishing 10 assists in those contests. He's hitting 55.6% from beyond the arc this season.

Coach Matt Painter lauded Stefanovic's performance but said his frontcourt players, particularly Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, have to do a better job of helping Stefanovic and the team's other talented outside shooters find open looks through screens and passes out of the post.

“We need some people to help out our guys who are 3-point shooters,” Painter said. “When we don't have that or someone doesn't play us a certain way, our ability to break people down and create for others (falls). ... We got some guys that can knock down 3s, but we've gotta work towards getting those guys clean looks. Our guys are trying, but we're a work in progress right now.”

Miami won its first two games, with a 77-59 victory over North Alabama and an 82-60 triumph over Stetson. The Hurricanes have been below .500 in each of the last two years under coach Jim Larranaga after a string of successful seasons and high NCAA Tournament seeds.

Larranaga has recruited well despite the recent dip, and Miami's top five scorers are all former top 100 recruits. The Hurricanes are led by 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from 2-point range.

The Hurricanes' second-leading scorer, 5-7 senior Chris Lykes, who averaged 15.4 points last season, is questionable to play against Purdue after suffering a sprained ankle in the win over Stetson.

Purdue's injury report could also affect the course of the game. Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., who averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists last season, is reportedly likely to play for the first time this season after breaking his leg in a scrimmage Nov. 9. Hunter probably won't play big minutes against the Hurricanes, but having him back would add another playmaker to the Purdue backcourt.

Note: Purdue added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class Monday night when four-star guard Jameel Brown of Haverford, Pennsylvania, chose the Boilermakers over offers from Marquette, Temple, Xavier and others.

